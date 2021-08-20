The Navajo County Board of Supervisors last week issued a plea for federal money to upgrade Heber’s sketchy broadband network as well as make Show Low’s connection more reliable.
“Construction of the proposed project will be a key part of the region’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and will provide resilience towards future pandemics or natural disasters.
It will also provide access to essential services for residents including telemedicine, remote work and distance learning — as well as ensuring that public safety communications are reliable and resilient when we need them most,” wrote Navajo County Board of Supervisor’s Chairman Daryl Seymore in a letter approved by the board on Tuesday.
Navajo County, in partnership with Sparklight, is seeking a total of $25 million to improve broadband in southern Navajo County.
The project would include providing connections for the roughly 30% of the residents of Heber and Overgaard with no connection to the internet unless they buy satellite coverage.
Last year, Navajo County hired a consultant to draw up a plan to improve broadband connections throughout the county.
Currently, South County’s served by Sparklight — which has a line coming into the county from the south.
The line dead ends in the White Mountains. That means a break anywhere along the line up from the Valley can cause a prolonged outage. The line also offers relatively modest speed and capacity.
The $25 million grant that includes additional coverage in Heber would connect the existing network to another high-capacity line that runs along I-40. This would create a loop through the White Mountains, which means it would require multiple line breaks to knock out coverage. It would also provide faster internet speeds for most communities. The new, 40-mile-long line would cost about $15 million, with the federal government covering 90% of the cost if the grant is approved.
The grant also includes $11 million for both above-ground and below-ground cables throughout Heber and Overgaard — one of the fastest growing areas of the county.
The US Senate recent approved a $1 trillion, multi-year infrastructure package that would include billions of additional grant money for broad band — especially on reservations and rural areas. The same firm drawing up a master plan for Navajo County is also preparing a broadband master plan for the Navajo Reservation.
The bipartisan package cleared the senate with 69 votes and includes some $65 billion for broadband infrastructure, with much of the money going to provide networks for the roughly 30 million Americans without access to a network. The bill also includes money to ensure low-income families can afford to connect to the networks.
The future of the infrastructure package in the House is uncertain. Some Democrats say they won’t support the infrastructure bill if the senate doesn’t also pass a much larger, $3.5 trillion budget bill with money for a much wider array of new programs. Some moderate Democrats in the Senate — including Arizona Sen. Kristen Sinema, have expressed doubts about whether the nation can afford such an ambitions list of new programs. Republicans have expressed nearly unanimous opposition.
The county’s application doesn’t depend on passage of that package. However, the Navajo Reservation and rural Apache and Navajo Counties would stand a good chance of getting an additional infusion of money if the House does approve the infrastructure package.
Navajo County officials have recently declared improving the region’s broadband connections critical to economic development. The pandemic may end up having long term impact on people working from home — which could prove a boon in rural areas with a desirable lifestyle providing they also have robust internet connections.
Moreover, the dangerous new era of megafires and floods have made emergency communications critical — especially in rural areas prone to wildfires. Navajo County and others have developed robust emergency communications systems for the public, but many of them rely on the internet and cell phones – making a redundant, reliable internet system critical to public safety as well.
“In short,” concluded the supervisors’ letter supporting the grant application, “it will also enable us to ensure that the community has the services it needs to thrive.”
(2) comments
Ok everyone....why is Navajo trying to get a grant when they tons of infrastructure money from the federal government for broadband?
Same thing is true with the other local politicians...you need to hire some experienced consultants who know how to grow a town the right way. This is ridiculous and out of control and will probably end up in another lawsuit for negligence. Easy Peasy everyone
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.