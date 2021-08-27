Navajo County has re-upped for an ambitious campaign to boost breast feeding rates among mothers.
Breast feeding offers a host of benefits to both infants and their mothers, but only about 74% of US mothers breast feed at all and only about 42% keep it up for six months – as recommended by doctors.
The US ranks about 26th among industrialized nations when it comes to breastfeeding rates.
Arizona’s doing a bit better – with 84% of mothers breast feeding for at least a portion of that first six months.
Fortunately, a concerted state and federal effort has boosted breast feeding rates in the US in the past decade.
The Navajo County Board of Supervisors approved an extension of its federally funded contract with the state health department to continue its Women Infants and Children (WIC) program, which serves about 1,800 young mothers per month.
The contract provides the county health department with about $24.61 per client, with the state pocketing another $10 for its statewide efforts.
“Last year the Navajo County WIC program was recognized for the highest breastfeeding rates per assigned caseload,” said Susan Hilgart, with the Navajo County Health Department.
The program targets low-income families where breast feeding rates are often much lower. The program helped 81% of the clients to start breastfeeding. The share of women still breastfeeding exclusive dropped over time, hitting 21% after three months and 5% after six months.
Breast feeding offers huge benefits for both mothers and infants, quite aside from the much lower cost compared to relying on baby formula.
Studies show that breast fed babies have reduced rates of asthma, obesity, diabetes, food allergies, respiratory disease, ear infections, sudden infant death syndrome and gastrointestinal infections. Some of these benefits persist for years.
Breast feeding mothers have lower rates of high blood pressure, diabetes, ovarian cancer and breast cancer.
Mothers who breastfeed lose pregnancy rate more quickly. Breastfeeding also helps the uterus return to its normal size more quickly and reduces postpartum bleeding.
Moreover, many women report a deeper sense of connection and satisfaction in their relationship to their infant.
“Breastfeeding provides unmatched health benefits for babies and mothers,” said Dr. Ruth Petersen, director of the federal Centers for Disease Controls Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity and Obesity. “It is the clinical gold standard for infant feeding and nutrition, with breast milk uniquely tailored to meet the health needs of a growing baby. We must do more to create supportive and safe environments for mothers who choose to breastfeed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.