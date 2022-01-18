The Navajo County Board of Supervisors last week approved an extra $40,000 for a consultant to go after state and federal grants to improve broadband service.
Late last year, the county voted to spend some $400,000 in federal pandemic relief funding to develop a master plan to lay down a “middle mile” high speed broadband system to improve internet service throughout the county.
Most of that money will go to the Magellan Group, along with the $40,000 in additional funding approved last week.
The consulting firm will help the county apply for state and federal grants, coordinate with the Navajo Nation, work with existing providers and design the technical specifications for a comprehensive broadband network in the core areas of the county.
Currently, many areas of the sprawling, rural county have no internet at all. Even in the more populated areas of the county, the connection speeds often don’t meet either federal standards or the speeds promised by providers, according to surveys.
The county hopes to solve many of those problems by applying for state and federal grant money to provide a reliable, redundant, high-speed main line that connects to broadband trunk lines along I-40 near Winslow. Retail internet companies can then connect to that “middle mile” line to provide much faster and more reliable service to businesses and homes.
At least, that’s the plan.
The contract amendment approved last week seeks to take advantage of a flush of new state and federal grants, including billions included in the recently enacted federal infrastructure bill to improve internet service in rural areas.
The county hopes that having the system designed and ready to build will give it an advantage in the fierce competition for the infrastructure money in rural areas throughout the nation.
The agreement will pay out $20,000 in January and another $20,000 in February so the Magellan contractors can prepare state and federal grant applications. That includes reviewing the qualifications and details of the subcontractors that would actually build the lines — as well as how the plans will connect with various government and private partners.
“We want to make sure these are evaluated so the County understands all impacts to the organization and its partners. Magellan will assist the County with engaging interested parties and determining how to strategize with each respondent on funding strategies and other deployment considerations.”
Magellan is also working with the Navajo Nation on its plans to dramatically improve internet access on the reservation using a portion of some $1.8 billion in pandemic relief funding it has received.
Magellan has worked with more than 400 municipal clients in the past 17 years on broadband systems, leading to the construction of 50 fiber broadband networks reaching a million households. The $1 billion worth of systems the firm has designed serve 1,000 schools, hospitals, government offices and community organizations, according to the company’s contract proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.