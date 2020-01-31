NAVAJO COUNTY — The Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers of Navajo County welcome the new year with new and updated citizen and community programs for residents of the White Mountain and surrounding areas.
The most recent program is the A.L.E.R.T. or Animal Livestock Emergency Response Team. The team assists the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office by attending animal cruelty and neglect cases that are reported. With this program, a volunteer(s) arrives at the location, assesses the situation and then puts in place our emergency response team to act on behalf of the animal. Several rescue organizations also partner with the A.L.E.R.T. Team as well as vital training and information provided by veterinarians and organizations such as Pet Allies and the Humane Society of the White Mountains.
Other programs now in place are opportunities to become a Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer or special advocate. The organization is always looking for citizens who want to give back to their community and help the citizens in their area. Volunteers that are approved applicants are provided a specialized academy, in depth training with all its special units, and provided continual training throughout their tenure. Also afforded is a uniform, safety gear and drivers training to be able to drive Sheriff’s vehicles while on duty. Minimum age is 18 and there is no maximum age. Those with specialized skills are highly encouraged to apply. Advocates help the organization raise funds by encouraging residents/business to donate or helping with fund raising events. The Sheriff’s Office is unable to provide funding.
The Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers of Navajo County is a 501c3 organization and runs purely on donations from the community. Donations go towards the operation of all the programs that the organization provides for the public and schools.
Other organizational rubrics for residents include but are not limited to: house/vacation watches, pre-welfare checks, security, traffic control, fingerprinting service and educational presentations for students and organizations. Educational presentations are on school aged subjects and are provided to schools free of charge.
This year the Sheriff’s Auxiliary will be celebrating its 30th year as a support organization for the Sheriff and the community. The organization will be offering its citizens special events throughout the community during the year. The events will provide various county wide services information in addition to celebratory items to share with the community.
Residents who are interested in being part of the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers of Navajo County or have questions can email SAVofNCinfo@gmail.com or call Sgt. Scott Badger Sheriff’s Office 928-524-4741. Other information can be obtained by going to the Sheriff’s Auxiliary website www.SAVofNC.org.
