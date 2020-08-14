HOLBROOK — Navajo County schools and high-risk businesses don’t yet meet the state’s criteria for safely reopening schools but they’re moving in the right direction.
That’s the message Navajo County Public Health Director Jeff Lee delivered to the board of supervisors this week.
“The numbers are trending in the right direction,” said Lee. “Everything we’ve been doing is paying off — but this is not the time to relax.”
He urged the public to continue wearing masks in public, avoiding crowds, washing hands frequently and staying home if they feel “off,” with fatigue, a cough, a fever or even an odd or unexplained loss of smell.
Schools and businesses continue to fumble through the thicket of numbers, with key questions unanswered. Some school officials say they’ve been told the state could soon issue new benchmark data by zip code, rather than forcing schools to rely on the county-wide, or even multi-county, numbers used for the first set of benchmarks released last week.
This could set off a fresh flurry of calculations when it comes to school and business reopening in smaller communities with much lower caseloads.
Still, Lee urged the public to wear masks and avoid the kinds of crowded gatherings that have led to “super-spreading” events that account for a surprisingly large share of the transmissions in the course of the pandemic. Bars, church gatherings, parties, concerts and other events have repeatedly launched clusters of new cases.
“We’ve got to encourage our citizens to keep doing what they’re doing,” said Supervisor Daryl Seymore. “A lot of people have worked very hard and we’re moving forward — so let’s not do anything that will prolong this any longer.”
Earlier this summer, health officials hoped warm weather and getting past an initial peak in infections would reduce new cases. Cases did drop from a high peak in many Asian and European countries where stay-at-home orders, masks testing, quarantine and social distancing sharply reduced new cases. But in the U.S. the lethal peak of the first wave had barely passed before a sustained increase in cases took hold, especially in Arizona after the original stay-at-home orders expired in May.
Supervisor Dawnafe Whitesinger spoke movingly of the support the larger community has offered to the White Mountain Apache Reservation, which suffered a severe outbreak that’s only now coming under control.
“So kudos to the leadership that has helped the community through this pandemic,” Whitesinger said.
Both Navajo and Apache counties once had among the worst outbreaks in the country, with the Navajo and Apache reservations at the heart of the disaster. Cases still remain nearly twice the state average for both per-capita infections and deaths, but the new cases have been on a downhill slope for several weeks.
Still, most communities don’t meet the state’s newly developed criteria for reopening schools for in-person classes or high risk businesses like bars and gyms, said Lee.
The state’s guidelines remain recommendations – at least for schools. Individual districts can open for in-person classes even if the community doesn’t meet the guidelines.
High risk businesses can face sanctions if they ignore state guidelines. However, bars and other businesses have gone to court to challenge the state’s authority to either order them closed or limit their customers and activities.
The state’s regulations for both schools and high-risk businesses rely on measurements to determine whether the spread of the virus in the community is minimal, moderate or substantial, based on guidelines issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control.
Here are the key measurements:
Minimal: Fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 population in the past two weeks. Fewer than 5% of tests come back positive. Fewer than 5% of the people in emergency rooms and hospitals have COVID-like symptoms.
Moderate: Between 10 and 100 cases per 100,000 in recent weeks. Between 5% and 10% of tests come back positive. COVID accounts for between 5% and 10% of ER and hospital cases.
Substantial: More than 100 cases/100,000, more than 10% of tests come back positive and COVID accounts for more than 10% of hospital and ER visits.
Reopening Schools: The state health department now recommends schools return to in-person classes only when the spread of the virus declines to minimal or moderate. The school criteria include:
New Cases: A two-week decline in the number of cases OR two weeks with case rates below 100 per 100,000. This benchmark has bewildered schools. For instance, rates have been so high in Apache and Navajo counties that you could have big decreases for two weeks — but remain high above the 100 cases per 100,000 standard.
Percent positive: Two weeks with the percentage of positive tests below 7%. That compares to national recommendations of 3% to 5%. Many health officials and school administrators remain baffled about how the state’s calculating the percentage of positive tests.
Hospital visits: People with COVID-like symptoms should account for less than 10% of hospital and emergency room visits for at least two weeks.
Overall, Navajo County meets one of the three benchmarks, said Lee.
New Cases: The county’s number of new cases has declined steadily for the past three weeks — dropping from 403 per 100,000 to 193 per 100,000. That’s still double the goal of 100/100,000 and way above the “minimal” level of 10/100,000. But should schools open based on the trend — even if cases remain high?
Percent positive: Over the past three weeks or so, the county’s percentage of positive tests has declined from about 13% to about 10%, according to the charts Lee presented, based on data provided by the state. Many school officials remain baffled by how the state has calculated the percentage of positive cases, which vary significantly between the daily data posted on the state website and the benchmark charts provided this week. If you go by the benchmark charts, Navajo County’s still well above the 7% threshold, which in turn remains well above the 5% recommended in other states.
Hospital Visits: On this measurement, we’re looking much better. In the past two weeks, the share of COVID cases in emergency rooms and hospitals has dropped from about 9% to about 6.6%, comfortably below the 8% threshold for opening schools.
So currently, Navajo County’s spread ranks as substantial on two benchmarks and moderate on one benchmark.
Those numbers also affect state restrictions on gyms, theaters, bars and nightclubs — with different rules for bars that serve food.
All those businesses must remain closed so long as the virus has “substantial spread” in the community — which would seem to apply to the whole county.
If spread declines to “moderate,” the rules start to change. It’s unclear whether that means the county must score “moderate” in all three criteria or just two out of three. However, with “moderate” spread, gyms may operate at 25% capacity and movie theaters, water parks and bars that serve food can operate at 50% capacity. Bars without food must remain closed.
Once conditions improve to “minimal,” those high-risk businesses can operate at 50% capacity – although the percentage of positive test standard in that case stands at 3% rather than the 7% standard for schools.
Conditions have drifted from “substantial” to “moderate” spread in much of the county when it comes to reopening high-risk businesses, said Lee.
So far Navajo County has reported some 5,400 cases, nearly 1,300 of those not on reservation land. As of Tuesday, the county had an additional seven off-reservation cases reported in the previous 24 hours.
The county’s website reported 15% of the 21,000 tests so far have come back positive, plus 7% of the antibody tests used to detect a past exposure rather than a current infection.
The county has so far reported 568 hospitalizations and 202 deaths.
Cases by community include:
1,500 in Whiteriver on the Fort Apache Reservation,
690 on the Navajo Reservation,
200 on the Hopi Reservation
280-290 in Winslow,
260 to 269 in Pinetop-Lakeside,
270-279 in Show Low,
130-139 in Holbrook,
190-199 in Snowflake/Taylor
40-49 in Heber/Overgaard.
The state Department of Health Services website on Tuesday reported a positive test rate of 15% for Navajo County for the duration of the pandemic and a 14% rate for the most recent period, which isn’t defined. Both those numbers are a few percentage points above the state average.
Overall, Arizona has an infection rate of 2,625 per 100,000 and a death rate of 58 per 100,000. Compare that to the state. Navajo County’s rates were nearly twice as high, an infection rate of 4,779 per 100,000 and a death rate of 179 per 100,000.
(1) comment
Mayor Seymore, what malarky after the Show Low City Council miserably failed to require masks in public places to protect us all. See the discussion under "Why Aren't they Wearing Masks" in the editorial section wherein the Show Low Safeway fails to enforce a mask requirement for the reason that Show Low failed to adopt a mask requirement and people are taking Boycott against Safeway for this reason and taking their business to stores that do require masks. Show Low City Council and Mayor Seymore should resign for malfeasance of office. This is on you!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.