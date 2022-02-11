HOLBROOK — Navajo County’s ambitious plans to boost internet coverage throughout the region continued trudging forward this week.
The Board of Supervisors selected WANRack to serve as the network provider for the new, high-speed “middle mile” broadband, fiber-optic cable the county hopes to build — mostly with state and federal grant money.
The county picked WANRack from among the four companies that applied.
In addition, the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved spending $10 million in federal pandemic relief funding plus $10 million in other funding to build a high-speed, broadband link between the regional trunk line that ends in Winslow and the existing line that comes up from Phoenix but ends near Show Low. This new “middle mile” will help create a redundant loop, so a fire or cut in the cable between Show Low and Phoenix won’t cause a long outage. Instead, the signal will automatically be rerouted through Winslow and back to Show Low.
The new county-built line will have much higher capacity and greater speeds than the existing lines. Tests have shown that few customers in the White Mountains are getting adequate speed and capacity to take advantage of the new era of constant streaming, online classes and online businesses.
Existing businesses struggle to operate online, and major new businesses and industries won’t locate in an area with poor service. A big increase in internet speed and reliability could help Navajo County lure residents who want to work remotely.
The award of the contract to WANRack will make the broadband provider a partner in Navajo County’s application for state and federal funds to complete the proposed network. WANRack is based in Kansas. It beat out Smith Bagley/Cellular One based in Show Low, Frontier Communications based in Connecticut and EX2 Technology based in Nebraska.
The company will help prepare the county’s grant application to the Arizona Broadband Development Grant Program, and got $100 million to foster development of rural broadband in this year’s state budget, through the Arizona Commerce Department. If the county lands the grant and builds the system — WANRack will operate it.
The county wants to build the middle-mile connection to the trunk line in Winslow. This second line into the White Mountains will then connect to local providers like Sparklight, which provide service to homes and businesses.
The supervisors also approved the application for the state money, pledging up to $9 million in county funding to complete the project. Most of that county money will come from the federal America Recovery Act.
The supervisors on Monday also approved a letter of support for Sparklight, which is seeking state and federal money to expand the broadband network now serving Heber-Overgaard. Sparklight would connect the network it hopes to build to both the existing lines and to the proposed middle-mile connection to Winslow — providing service to an area where many homes don’t have internet at all.
