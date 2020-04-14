PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Rainbow Lake, on the outskirts of Pinetop, has been rising and falling for the last 117 years, as development fills in downstream areas and creeps closer to its shores.
So maybe it’s time to figure out just how high that lake might rise.
So Navajo County has approved a $26,620 contract to answer those questions, since the lake’s classified as a Federal Emergency Management Flood Hazard Area. The study will map the potential high water line. It won’t consider the adequacy of the irrigation works and dike that create the lake and manage the outflow when necessary.
“After several extreme rain events over the past few years, residents have reported potential high water levels in some areas around the lake,” noted Public Works Director John Osgood.
So the county has hired Atkins North America Inc. to calculate the amount of water that will flow into the lake in an updated version of a 100-year storm. That’s a flood with a 1 percent chance of occurring in any given year.
The consultant will prepare a hydrology analysis, hydraulics model and inundation map as well as updated water surface elevations. The study will guide the county in approving any future facilities or development that might flood in a big storm.
The land around the lake is essentially private, although Arizona Game and Fish operates a segment of the shoreline. The reservoir is operated and maintained by the Show Low Pinetop Woodland Irrigation District.
“Reviewing survey maps to ensure accuracy is a significant element of the county’s overall planning and floodplain management efforts,” said Osgood. “It is important that we have current and accurate information about the 100-year flood event in order to protect residents, existing property and new development around the lake.”
The American Southwest may in coming decades face both more intense rainstorms and longer, more intense drought, according to many climate studies – perhaps changing the definition of a 100-year storm.
Already, summer monsoon rains in the Southwest have grown more intense, according to a study of rainfall patterns since 1970 by the US Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Services.
Rainfall intensity has increased by 6 to 11 percent on average. Moreover, the number of more intense monsoon storms has increased by 15 percent since 1961, according to the study published by Agricultural Research Service scientists.
Average temperatures in the Southwest have increased by an average of half a degree in recent decades. The Southwest benefits from the unusual monsoon pattern, with moist warm air from the Gulf of Mexico moving through Arizona. The intense heat in the low desert creates huge low pressure area, which draws the moist warm air inland. The air drops its moisture as it rises into the high country, creating the intense summer monsoon pattern in the White Mountains.
The gradual increase in the intensity of monsoon storms has a big impact on the design of facilities that must handle the rush of water.
Ironically, the increased intensity of monsoon storms may come hand-in-hand with a decrease in rainfall overall – especially winter snowpack, according to NASA (https://climate.nasa.gov/effects/).
In the American Southwest, changes are already taking place, according to NASA. The Southwest has experienced “increased heat, drought and insect outbreaks, all linked to climate change,” as well as much larger more intense wildfires. Climate change will result in “declining water supplies, reduced agricultural yields, health impacts in cities due to heat, and flooding and erosion,” according to NASA’s online summary of the latest research.
(2) comments
"...a 100-year storm. That’s a flood with a 1 percent chance of occurring in any given year."
I'm not sure where WMI gets it's facts but this statement is inaccurate. Any storm event has a 1% statistical chance of being a hundred-year event. It could happen 3 times in one year or never occur in a hundred years. It is a common misconception.
It will max out when it goes over the spillway, right? What am I missing here?
More importantly Rainbow Lake needs to be dredged before it silts in completely. A tall person could walk across it and never get his hair wet![smile]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.