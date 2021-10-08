HOLBROOK — The Navajo County Board of Supervisors met in special session this week to approve the sale of $17 million in bonds to pay off its debt to the retirement system for sheriff’s deputies and detention officers in the jail.
The bond sale will allow the county to sharply reduce the interest rate it’s currently paying on its long-term debt to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS).
The county will still end up paying about $4.7 million in interest on the debt in the next 17 years, bringing the total cost of eliminating the debt for current and future public safety retirees to about $21.5 million.
But that’s still about $9 million less than the county would have paid at the interest rates the retirement system was charging for the unfunded liability. The board authorized the issuance of bonds with an interest rate of up to 4%, so the county could save more money if it can get a lower rate when it sells the bonds. The county’s financial consultant said the interest rate on the bonds could end up as low as 2.8%.
The county will have to pay more than $1 million a year to pay off the bonds between now and 2038.
The need to borrow money to pay off the bonds stems from the meltdown of the $13 billion police and firefighter retirement system during and after the last recession. In 2001, the system had 130% of what it needed to honor promises to current and retired public safety workers. But several bad decisions hammered the fund. The board of the independent statewide fund approved a generous increase in monthly benefits financed by investment gains in the good years. That left the fund without a cushion when the value of its investments dropped during the recession. The value of the fund dropped a lot more than other state retirement funds due to a higher risk investment strategy.
By 2016, the system had just 47% of the money it needed to pay for current and promised benefits for the 13,000 retires and 18,000 active public safety workers in the system.
The county currently has paid in only 35% of the money it needs to cover retirement costs for sheriff’s deputies and 71% of the money needed to cover promised retirement costs for correctional officers.
Almost every county, city and fire district in the state ended up owing millions in extra payments to make up for that deficit. At one point, Apache County owed $11 million, Show Low about $8 million, Snowflake some $3 million, Pinetop about $5 million, Holbrook some $7 million — as well as multi-million-dollar debts by the region’s fire departments. Several cities and fire districts have since issued bonds to cover their debt to the system while lowering interest costs.
The county has suffered years of financial woes in the past decade after the recession sapped sales tax revenue, forcing years of hiring freezes, missed raises and a shrinking workforce. As the tourist-dependent economy in the county recovered, sales tax revenue began to rise. However — just as the picture begin to brighten, the county suffered the lost of thousands of high-paying mining and power plant jobs — followed quickly by the pandemic shutdowns.
Fortunately, the county has done surprisingly well in the past two years.
The economic impact of the pandemic proved much less dire than originally predicted, perhaps because people from the Valley avoid airplanes and long trips but continued to climb into the car for shorter trips to the White Mountains.
In addition, the county has received millions of dollars in federal pandemic relief. This covered the county health department’s extra costs in coping with the pandemic. Moreover, sales taxes didn’t drop as much as the budget projections anticipated. So millions in federal grants helped bolster the county’s long strained financial reserves.
As a result, the county has relative low debt compared to its income, which means its bonds will have a Double A risk rating and therefore a low interest rate — saving the county millions.
The state’s courts overturned several attempts to reform the system to impose a minimum retirement age and limit the automatic increases in money benefits in years when the investments did well. Judges ruled that the state, cities, counties and fire districts couldn’t change the system for those in the existing system.
However, voters roughly two years ago approved changes in the system for any new hires. This has created a two-tier structure in police and fire departments, with the veterans owed more generous benefits than the new hires. But it also helped reduce chance of a fresh disaster.
In addition, a new PSPRS board changed its investment guidelines to favor safer investments.
Nonetheless, cities and counties have to pay about 60% of each officer’s salary into the system, which means an offer making $60,000 a year costs closer to $100,000 a year when it comes to salaries and benefits. Public employees in general — especially those in public safety — remain among the few workers these days who belong to a defined benefits retirement plan, which means once they retire they get a monthly payment for the rest of their lives. They can also retire at an earlier age than most workers and still receive full benefits.
