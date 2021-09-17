The Navajo County Supervisors this week skipped it’s COVID update – but did take a moment to promo the Navajo County Fair, cancelled last year for fear of the pandemic.
The fair this weekend includes a host of events, including a rodeo, livestock show, live music, an open-mike Karaoke event, a demolition Derby, singers, bounce houses for the kids, food booths and more.
The theme this year: “Celebrating 90 years of memories.”
That doesn’t include last year, when the pandemic prompted the cancellation of the event for fear of bringing large groups of people into close contact with the virus on the loose.
“It’s been a crazy month,” Mike Sample told the board on Tuesday, “but the fair starts tomorrow – and I want to invite you to the opening ceremonies. Just take a ride over there and see the craziness that’s going on right now.”
The weekend event includes a pig showmanship contest, the rodeo with a preshow event honoring first responders and a Saturday Native American Pow Wow – and both the regular rodeo and a “Little Buckaroo” rodeo.
“We’re really excited this year. Obviously, we had to close down last year due to COVID – but this is going to be a really exciting time. Really fun.”
Most of the events are outdoors – so hopefully the fair won’t turn into a super-spreader event in south county, which has one of the lowest COVID vaccination rates in the country.
Fortunately, after a dangerous spike – new covid cases in Navajo County have started to decline. New cases have dropped 42% as a daily average in the past two weeks, which is even better than the statewide decline of 19%. The county in the past two weeks has reported an infection rate of 28 per 100,000, compared to 35 per 100,000 statewide. Hospitalizations in Navajo County have dropped 31%.
Navajo County has a pretty good vaccination rate – 59% — if you include the Navajo Reservation. However, in south county the vaccination rate’s only about 34% — one of the lowest in the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.