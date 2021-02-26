The Navajo County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved a plan to save at least $600,000 by taking advantage of low interest rates to refinance $11 million in debt.
The Board also received welcome news that the county has an AA credit rating — not the best possible rating, but better than the district’s financial consultant expected.
“That’s an excellent rating and great news for the county – and better than we’d hoped for,” said consultant Jayson Vowell, who is preparing the bond sale for the county to refinance the county’s two outstanding bond issues dating back to 2012 and 2013.
Vowell said issuing the new bonds at a lower interest rate should save the county between $60,000 and $90,000 annually over the course of the next decade.
Vowell said the county’s low overall debt and healthy reserves produced an AA rating, rather than the AA minus rating the consultants originally predicted.
“This is a testament to the financial management of the board of supervisors,” he added.
County Manager Glenn Kephart agreed. “The AA rating’s pretty remarkable for a rural county our size. I want to say thank you to the members of the board who provided leadership. We could be in a far different place and we’re not, thanks to the decisions the board has made historically.”
Navajo County suffered big budget cuts during the last recession, along with steep drops in property tax and sales tax revenues. Just as the county started to recover, it suffered additional revenue hits with the closure of the Peabody Coal Mine and other cutbacks and shutdowns in the coal-fired plants it once supplied.
The county struggled to balance the budget and to continue providing a full range of services despite the reductions in staffing and revenue. Fortunately, voters approved the creation of a jail district, which brought in additional revenues and avoided additional cutbacks. The county also weathered the business closures caused by the pandemic in the past year in surprisingly good shape, thanks to federal relief funding and a much smaller than expected impact on the area’s tourist-dominated economy.
“Hats off to the finance department and your leadership,” Board Chairman Daryl Seymore said to Kephart.
The decision to refinance quickly to take advantage of historically low interest rates required the supervisors to declare a fiscal emergency, to move forward immediately with the refinancing.
The county has apparently acted in the nick of time, with interest rates on bonds starting to rise — after spending a year at all-time lows.
The Treasury Yield on 10-year US bonds has risen from about half a percent to about 1.5% since September. The yield on two-year bonds has remained at close to zero. The shift in bond prices reflects market assumptions that the Federal Reserve will manage to keep inflation at close to its targeted 2%, but that the economy will start to pick up after a year of decline. Some economists predict a growth rate in the next year of greater than 6%, if vaccinations finally contain the pandemic and unleash pent up demand. The nation’s saving rate has risen in the past year, although the rise in long-term unemployment has increased the gap between the richest and the poorest.
The already underway increase in interest rates would drain some of the savings resulting from Navajo County’s debt refinancing plan.
It will also make it much more expensive for the federal government to continue to run record annual deficits.
The growing gap between short-term and long-term interest rates for bonds is known as “steepening the curve,” and usually signals the onset of faster economic growth. The reverse trend — with short term rates rising and long-term rates falling usually signals the increase chance for a recession.
