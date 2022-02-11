HOLBROOK — OMG. Like, totally cool.
The disc golf craze rolled over the bemused and amused Navajo County Board of Supervisors Tuesday as it unanimously approved creation of an 18-hole disc golf course in the desert landscape of red-sandstone boulders and ledges surrounding the county complex in Holbrook.
The supervisors caught the fever from Jared Robinson and Torel Nichols, who have spent months pacing out a disc golf course they say will not only help county workers keep fit — but become a major tourist draw.
“It’s the one thing my wife will actually go and do with me — disc golf,” said Robinson. “She’ll complain about it, but once she gets out there she enjoys it. If she’ll disc golf with me for whatever reason you know it’s good.”
Robinson said he took up disc golf a couple of years ago and now it’s a planning element of all his family’s trips.
“My trajectory has been the case across the nation. Disc golf has grown tremendously. It’ll be open to all residents and county employees. I’ve played hundreds of different courses. It is a unique destination here in Holbrook. There are some beautiful views. We went and played it last week, pretending we had the baskets up. We thought, ‘This is amazing. If you build it, they will come.’ ”
Navajo County’s own little field of dreams — with sandstone 165 million years old.
The supervisors were so taken with the presentation they approved spending $16,000 to create the 18 concrete pads for the launch areas and install the baskets for the holes. The money will come from both the general fund and the employee health fund. Navajo County has an ambitious program to promote healthy habits among its employees. The supervisors reasoned that county workers will want to play disc golf before and after work — or even on the lunch break.
The new course will make Navajo County something of a disc golf mecca — with nationally ranked courses already operating in Show Low and Pinetop.
Disc golf relies on Frisbees rather than golf balls and clubs. Participants can use regular Frisbees — or they can buy a specialized package of Frisbees, including one for long distance, one for shorter but more accurate stretches and even a putter Frisbee for that last flick into the basket.
A disc golf course has pads for the tee and then a basket draped with chains for the hole itself. If you hit the chains just right, the Frisbee drops into the basket. Robinson and Nichols spent months laying out an 18-hole course that starts and ends at the county building. The course involves 400 feet of elevation gain and shots through imposing rock formations. It includes one long signature hole that starts on a little knoll and drops down into an amphitheater of sandstone.
Interest in disc golf has exploded, with courses springing up all over the country. The Professional Disc Golf Association estimates people using the cell phone-based app to find the proliferation of courses played 50 million rounds in 2021. The PDGA now has 200,000 members — having doubled the membership in the last year or two.
Robinson figures the Holbrook course could become, like, famous.
“It’s a unique landscape. Unique views. That’s the kind of destination we have here. A place where people will stop and play — then maybe have something to eat in Holbrook,” he said.
The Glen Canyon Group that includes colorful cross-bedded Wingate and Navajo sandstone formations dates back to the early days of the dinosaurs. Giants like 128-foot-long Supersaurus made the ground tremble, with the 38-foot-long Allosaurus stalking the unwary, grinning through 4-inch-long teeth. The first birds made their break from the dinosaurs and the first crocodiles stalked the shallows. The rusted, red boulders were forged from fossilized sand dunes around a great interior sea before the super continent Pangaea faulted, fractured and broke up.
“I don’t know what to say,” said Robinson. “I feel like it’s a really good design. Some of the views are wonderful. You are throwing between these wonderful rocks. I’ve seen owls out there. Just a great experience being out in nature.”
Supervisor Jason Whiting was totally sold. “I love your enthusiasm,” he said.
“Just to tell you how great it is,”gushed Robinson, “My very first time playing disc golf I dislocated my shoulder.”
“I was just going to leave him out in the desert,” confided Nichols.
“But it was so enjoyable, I put my shoulder back in and played the next day,” said Robinson. “I tell you — this course will be one of the top two or three in Navajo County, which already has two of the best courses in the state.”
Supervisor Alberto Peshlakai said the presentation finally explained the mystery posed by the months in which he’d watched Robinson and Nichols walking around in the hills near the county complex. “I was curious as to what you were doing out there.”
Supervisor Daryl Seymore said the course will offer a marketing pitch to convince people to pull off Interstate 40 and spend some time — and money — in Holbrook.
Board Chairwoman Dawnafe Whitesinger said she’s amazed at the use the Pinetop course already gets. “I was skeptical. But people use it all the time. It’s just increasing our young people’s options in being able to have recreational opportunities in our community.”
Like, awesome, dude.
Even if you don’t see an apatosaurus.
