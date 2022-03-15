In an effort to cut costs, Navajo County abruptly switched medical care providers last week for some 300 jail inmates.
A surge of transfers of inmates to outside medical facilities has caused the county’s medical costs in the jail to balloon — prompting a fallout with the previous contracted medical provider, Sheriff David Clouse told the supervisors at the last board meeting. The previous contractor concluded it could not continue providing services without the high rates of transfer to outside facilities and gave its 30-day notice of termination of the contract.
The sheriff’s office cast about for a new medical provider and recommended a contract with Wexford Health Sources, which also provides medical care in Yavapai County jails.
The move comes in the wake of a lawsuit filed by an inmate critical of medical care in the jail that gained national attention in 2020. Neko Wilson was being held without bond in connection with a parole violation from a decade-old marijuana conviction. A black man with asthma at high risk for complications from COVID-19, Wilson claimed the jail wasn’t doing enough to protect inmates from COVID-19. The lawsuit also claimed sewage spills, a lack of adequate quarantine, a lack of testing and a lack of services placed inmates at a high risk of getting sick or dying from COVID-19.
The Arizona Court of Appeals ultimately ruled that Wilson had been held illegally for more than a year. Navajo County jailed Wilson after he served time in California for involvement in planning a robbery that ultimately killed two people — although Wilson was not present at the time of the robbery. The county locked him up without bail on the grounds that the conviction in California violated his parole for a case here that involved the transport of five pounds of marijuana. Wilson was released months after the court ruled locking him up without bail on the parole violation was illegal.
Clouse told the supervisors that the increase in off-site transport — which requires a deputy to stay with the inmate — triggered the shift. The old medical provider could not provide enough medical services in the Holbrook jail, with its 300 inmates. In the course of the contract with ACH, the jail went from about two medical transfers a month to about 10 or even 15.
The jail transferred a total of 65 inmates in the past 12 months — including 33 in the past 90 days, said Garcia.
“They just could not perform up to our expectations,” Clouse told the supervisors.
“It was a very dramatic increase in the amount of off-site transport, including ambulance services,” said Commander Ernie Garcia. At one point, the entire ambulance capacity of Holbrook was tied up transporting prisoners from the jail.
The presentation did not detail the reasons for the transfers, although Navajo County has been suffering its highest rate of new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic since January.
The US incarceration rate is four times the global average. The US incarceration rate of 639 per 100,000 compares to 124 in China, 228 in Iran, 166 in Mexico, 49 in Norway and 323 in Russia. Some 2.4 million Americans are detained in jails and prisons, about 451,000 non-violent drug offenders — with about 113,000 of those simply awaiting trail and unable to post bond, which averages about $10,000, according to the National Council on Crime and Delinquency. Overall, roughly half a million Americans spend months in local jails awaiting trial.
The pandemic spotlighted the problems in providing medical care in jails. The Marshall Project tracked COVID-19 cases and resulting deaths in prisons until June of last year, after the second big spike in cases had declined — but before the most recent, record-breaking omicron spike. As of June of last year, Arizona had documented 12,000 COVID-19 cases among its inmates – including 66 deaths.
Arizona’s COVID death rate among inmates was 15 per 100,000 at that point — higher than the national average for inmates but far lower than some other states. Nevada’s inmate death rate from COVID was 46 per 100,000 followed by New Mexico’s 43 per 100,000.
Minorities suffered the highest death rate in jails and prisons — as they have in the general population. The death rate was 2.5 times greater for Blacks than for Whites, according to the Marshall Project.
Garcia said the county couldn’t find any other bidders to provide medical services on short notice, but that Wexford had a good record and the approval of the county’s insurance provider. “They are in state — in two other counties — with adequate resources they can draw from to help negate some of the staffing issues we’re currently having.”
Wexford agreed to bill the county based on the services used — rather than a flat rate. That means if the company doesn’t have a nurse to station in the jail at a particular time, the county won’t be charged for the coverage.
“So instead of saying, I need 12 nurses and I’m therefore paying for 12 — they’re saying if I can only give you three, you’ll only be charged for three,” Garcia told the supervisors.
He stressed that the county’s insurer had approved Wexford. “They provide us with insurance for the jail with all the liability for services that we have. If we don’t provide adequate services, the county becomes liable.”
Supervisor Jason Whiting said, “That’s a great endorsement to have. Relationships don’t always work out. Commitments that were made and they weren’t being followed through on. So you’ve made a difficult decision and solution that sounds like it’s going to be a better solution.”
Supervisor Dawnafe Whitesinger agreed. “I certainly appreciate the work the sheriff’s office has done, trying to get a contractor in a short period of time is often very difficult.”
The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office and the county attorney’s office has been working on reducing the jail population by changing the way deputies deal with the mentally ill and with non-violent drug offenders. The county has contracted with groups providing mental health services to respond to the scene of incidents involving people behaving in a disruptive, but non-violent way — like the recent case of a woman wandering naked in traffic, insisting she was the queen of England. Previously, deputies had few options other than taking people to the hospital or booking them into the jail. The county has also sought new ways to deal with people dealing with drug addiction, to divert them into the medical and treatment system rather than processing them through the county jail.
Surveys suggest that perhaps 20% of the roughly 325 Navajo County jail inmates are locked up for behavior that mostly stems from mental health problems. The county has an acute shortage of mental health and addiction treatment options, which makes the jail perhaps the leading provider of mental health services in the county.
County Attorney Brad Carlyon in a previous presentation to the supervisors estimated that only about 10 or 15% of the inmates locked up are accused of serious crimes that require the full attention of often-overwhelmed prosecutors. The rest are people who cycle in and out of the jail as a result of mental health and addiction issues.
Nonetheless, providing medical and mental health services for the inmate population remains an ongoing challenge — especially with the impact of COVID-19 on a crowded jail population. The pandemic has also had a big impact on medical workers — creating staffing shortages in hospitals, much less jails and prisons.
