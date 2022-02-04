HOLBROOK — The wheels grind slow — but grind they do.
The Navajo County Supervisors approved a plan to sue a property owner to get three RV’s off his lot on Highway 260 in Heber.
The county started getting complaints about the recreational vehicles tucked into a little grove of trees fronting on the highway back in June of 2022, said Director of Public Works John Osgood.
The zoning doesn’t allow for RVs in that mixed commercial and residential zoning, with the RVs clearly visible from the highway opposite the Circle K.
The landowner did apply for a permit to put in a septic system, but the request was rejected because the lot sits alongside a wash would would have required a specialized septic design.
Osgood said the county had several “unproductive discussions” with the landowner, who has mostly ignored the string of letters and legal notices.
The property owner never amended the septic application and the engineer who had worked on the original application notified the county he was “stepping away indefinitely” from the project, said Osgood.
The property also has no legal ingress and egress onto the highway. In fact, as the county waited for a response to the string of notices over the past two years, the property owner parked a third RV on the lot.
“We have exhausted our options and the property owner has had every opportunity to respond,” said Osgood. “Should the board approve this request and initiate civil enforcement, it would be our intention to reach out to the property owner one last time in an effort to have them comply voluntarily,” said the public works director.
Supervisor Daryl Seymore said, “I never like to do an abatement, but this is very visible in a commercial area. It’s a deterrent to anybody wanting to build next to them. Around the corner, there are people who are starting to do the same thing. I really feel we’re being very fair.”
With that, the supervisors voted unanimously to take the property owner to court.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
(2) comments
By buying the property the owner agreed to abide by the restrictions of the county. Since the owner won't follow the restrictions then fines should be give for the violations and a lean filed against the property. If you don't like the rule then get them changed or move somewhere else.
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. The owner should be allowed to just pretty them up a bit or hide them. RVs are housing and housing is becoming more important in America as building prices sky rocket.
