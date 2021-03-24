The Navajo County Supervisors this week approved a plan to set up a citizens committee to offer advice on the politically fraught process of drawing new county supervisor district boundaries based on the not-yet-released population statistics from the US Census Bureau.
The five supervisors will each pick a representative to serve on the committee, either by asking for applications or simply appointing someone.
The committee will work on drawing new lines based on population shifts in the county of 110,000.
The process has been complicated this year by the pandemic, which has both delayed the release of the 2020 Census numbers and made it harder to have public meetings to discuss the district lines.
The supervisors will jigger the boundaries of their own districts, but the much more polarizing task of redrawing state legislative and congressional district boundaries will land on the docket of the voter-established Independent Redistricting Commission. The voters approved a ballot measure that took redistricting out of the hands of the state legislature and instead assigned the task to the supposedly non-partisan commission. However, the commission has already been dogged by repeated salvos from the political parties about who serves on the commission and on the staff.
The process for both the state and the county is easier this year in some respects since the state no longer has to get the approval of the US Justice Department for the redistricting maps. For years, Arizona had to submit redistricting plans to the Justice Department as a result of court decisions holding that the legislature had drawn district lines in a way that limited the political clout of minorities – like Native Americans and Hispanics. However, after the 2010 Census the US Supreme Court did away with the need for “pre-clearance” from the Justice Department.
The supervisors briefly debated whether the county should ask for applications from the public to serve on the advisory committee. The ground rules bar county employees, political candidates, campaign staffers and consultants and lobbyists from serving on the committee.
Board Chairman Daryl Seymore suggested an open application process, with interviews for those selected.
However, supervisors Jason Whiting and Alberto Peshlakai both said they would prefer to let each supervisor decide whether to simply directly appoint someone or go though an applications and interview process.
The board ultimately decided to leave the selection process up to each supervisor.
Supervisor Fern Benally said she’s “not fond” of the whole redistricting process, because the US Census chronically undercounts Native Americans — which reduces the political power of reservation populations.
“The Navajo are undercounted each time,” said Benally, whose district remains mostly on the Navajo Reservation. “Many people don’t want to be counted because they’re suspicious of the federal government. What can one do about it? We can’t force them to be counted. I’m just not fond of redistricting — even if you think you’re doing in it in a fair way — I know it’s not fair. But life is not fair. I know that.”
Bernally abstained when the other four board members approved the resolution setting up the advisory committee.
“I’m not opposing” the motion, “but I’m not voting,” said Bernally.
