Show Low, AZ (85901)

Today

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.