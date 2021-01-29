HOLBROOK — Navajo County and the White Mountain Apache Tribe struck a deal this week to rent the county’s unused juvenile detention facility to the tribe.
The Tribe’s own lockup facility is undergoing renovations, so the tribe needed someplace to hold its prisoners for the next several months, said Sheriff David Clouse.
The tribe will pay $34,000 per month and will likely house 30 to 80 prisoners in the facility, which the county closed in 2017 in a period of budget cutbacks.
At that point, Navajo County was paying about $1.2 million annually to operate the facility. Closing the facility prompted the county to send juveniles sentenced to jail to neighboring counties. The county eliminated 16 full-time jobs and seven part-time jobs when it closed the facility. On average, the juvenile lockup held about seven teenagers a day. The county has since developed more community-based placements to minimize the number of teens held in high-security lockups but pays other counties to lock up juveniles accused of serious crimes and ordered detained by judges.
Clouse said the agreement will allow the tribe to also consolidate all its prisoners in a single facility operated by tribal employees.
“For many years, we’ve held some of their overflow when they get into a situation where their facilities need repairs,” Clouse told the supervisors shortly before they unanimously approved the proposed lease agreement. “Typically, we have 10 to 50 inmates (from the tribe) on a contract basis.”
The pandemic has posed challenges, with the rapid spread of the virus among inmates and staff. The county has shifted as many prisoners as possible onto probation and tries to strictly limit contact between the long-term jail inmates and the short-term population waiting on bail or a trial.
The juggling act has been complicated by high rates of spread on the White Mountain Apache Reservation.
“Due to COVID, we’ve worked really hard at not mixing them with the long-term inmates,” said Clouse.
The Tribe will likely need to lease the juvenile detention facility in Holbrook for about two months, said Clouse. However, the agreement allows for an extension of the lease at a cost of $17,000 every two weeks.
“This will allow them to bring in their own detention officers. If they need medical services from our nurses, then they can come over. All of the custody, detention, transportation to court will be handled by their own staff. Then they can move back into their own building (on the reservation) in early Spring.”
The National Marshall Project has kept records of COVID-19 infections in jails and prisons nationwide.
As of Jan 19, at least 355,957 people in prison had tested positive for the virus. New cases peaked at a daily average of at more than 25,000 the week of Dec. 8, but as of Jan 19 had declined to 12,000 new cases a day for the week. At least 2,232 prisoners have died as a result of the infection. Prisoners continue to die at a rate of about 80-100 per day.
Arizona has reported 8,778 cases among inmates in its prisons, and at least 45 deaths. That’s an infection rate of 2,440 per 10,000 prisoners. In Arizona, prison staff have reported 2,254 cases, with the highest daily rate since the start of the pandemic in the past month. The Marshall Project noted that the state has does not report staff deaths from COVID to the national data base it monitors. (https://www.themarshallproject.org/2020/05/01/a-state-by-state-look-at-coronavirus-in-prisons)
By contrast, Arizona outside of the jails and prisons currently has an infection rate 960 per 10,000. Most jails and prisons offer ideal conditions for the spread of the virus, with crowding, poor ventilation, little outdoor time and frequent close contact and shared air for most inmates and staff.
