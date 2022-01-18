HOLBROOK — Drug overdose deaths continue their alarming rise in Navajo County, driven mostly by use of the synthetic opiate fentanyl.
The Navajo County Board of Supervisors this week accepted a $263,000 federal grant plus a $25,000 state grant to do something about it. The money will mostly go to salaries and benefits of county employees dealing with the scourge of drug deaths — which have accelerated during the pandemic.
The grants will help the county health department coordinate with state and federal health departments to track the overdose deaths, establish protocols for doctors and health facilities, conduct outreach in schools and work with community groups. The grant will also foster improved naloxone distribution and training through “training, awareness, tracking, resource mapping and evaluation.”
Fentanyl is an artificial version of painkilling opiates, but it’s far more powerful and much more likely to shut down breathing in the case of an overdose. Naloxone can quickly restart breathing if given in time.
A surge in addition to prescription painkillers has led to both more heroin use and use of fentanyl, which has now been added to many street drugs. Often, users don’t even know the deadly drug has been mixed in with other substances.
Deaths from drug overdoses have risen steadily in the past two decades nationally, exceeding 100,000 in 2021 an increase of more than 30% increase over 2019. Opioids account for 75% of the drug overdose deaths. Fentanyl played a role in 36,000 of those deaths.
In Arizona, fentanyl accounted for 9% of overdoses in 2017, but 50% in 2021. In Arizona, drug overdoses accounted from 57,000 hospital visits, with an average cost of $12,000 each. That comes to a health care bill of $676 million.
“Prescription and illicit opioids, like fentanyl, are addictive and responsible for an increasing number of deaths in Arizona. The rise reflects a growing problem across the nation and overdose deaths are the leading cause of preventable injury and death.”
Navajo County’s drug overdose death rate remains 23% higher than the statewide average.
The federal grant includes $127,000 for salaries, $61,000 for fringe benefits, $23,000 for travel about $17,000 for equipment and supplies — and about $24,000 for county overhead costs.
The explosion in the abuse of prescription painkillers and fentanyl has hit rural areas especially hard — especially now that many drug dealers mix fentanyl in with meth and other drugs. The new plague has also extended the problem into middle age — with the highest death rate among people 45 to 54 – especially in Arizona.
The pandemic spurred an additional surge. Arizona saw a 29% increase in overdose deaths from May 2020 to April of 2021 — with Navajo County among the hardest hit. Cochise County had the highest increase in the state — a 65% rise. Navajo County came in close behind.
Medical researchers have blamed stress, social isolation, and the enormous increased risk caused by fentanyl for the surge.
Navajo County has also become a major pipeline for illegal drugs — especially along Interstate 40. For instance, last year the Navajo County Sheriff’s office arrested two Californians with $500,000 worth of fentanyl — some 16,000 pills packed in 16 sandwich bags.
Fentanyl arrests are a regular occurrence for the sheriff’s office, which also receives state and federal grants for drug enforcement.
Ironically, the county is also investing the potential drug overdose death of a suspect in police custody. Deputies stopped a driver in Overgaard in December because he was driving erratically. Deputies then arrested him for possession of drugs.
At the sheriff’s substation, the suspect “began exhibiting strange behavior,” according to a report by the Associated Press.
As medics examined him, the suspect lapsed into unconsciousness. Medics administered CPR and Narcan, but the man died.
