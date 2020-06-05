NAVAJO COUNTY — The Navajo County Board of Supervisors this week accepted a $24,000 federal grant to continue upgrading election security – amidst a swirl of concerns about the upcoming elections nationally and locally.
The most recent grant will pay for ballot printers, cameras at polling places to record the vote counting and other equipment to provide security.
The equipment will help the county tally votes for the August party primary and the November election looming just beyond. But the new gear won’t resolve increasingly fraught questions about mail-in balloting, vote machine hacking, pandemic voting and the vote count on the sprawling Navajo Reservation.
Kenny Cail, of Lakeside, renewed his protest of the county’s reluctance to provide a hand-counted audit of election results – dating back to 2018. He wants to include a procedure for checking voting machine candidate tallies in elections going forward.
Cail said he served on a committee to review concerns about voter fraud based on federal investigations into efforts by Russian hackers to break into state and county elections computers. The federal investigations indicated the hackers did breech systems in Arizona and elsewhere, but didn’t conclude the hackers changed the vote tallies.
Nonetheless, the investigations prompted most counties to get rid of electronic-only voting machines in favor of machines that produce a paper record of the vote. However, a hacked machine could still change the vote cast from one candidate to another without detection if the voter fails to double check the printout to ensure the printed ballot correctly recorded his or her choices.
Navajo County uses voting machines that leave a paper trail for possible auditing later. Cail’s complaint centers on the process for double-checking the votes cast. The poll workers can hand-count the ballots, to make sure the number of votes cast matches the number of votes the machines report. However, the poll workers generally don’t make sure that the votes recorded for each candidate on the paper backup records match the numbers reported by the machine, said Cail.
Meanwhile, controversy has erupted concerning increased reliance on mail-in ballots – which generally account for a large share of the ballots cast in Arizona elections every year.
Fearing the pandemic will depress turnout in August, some states have said they want to send vote-by-mail applications to every voter in the state – instead of just the voters who request an application.
The idea has prompted a largely partisan argument about whether mail-in voting is more vulnerable to fraud.
President Donald Trump ignited a firestorm of debate with a Tweet this week saying “Mail ballots are very dangerous for this country because of cheaters. They go collect them. They are fraudulent in many cases. They have to vote. They should have voter ID, by the way.”
The Arizona Republican Party this week put out a fundraising email that said “the Democrats are using the global pandemic as a cover to implement their leftist agenda. By using the stimulus relief packages as a shield, Nancy Pelosi and top National Democrats are trying to push through their highly fraudulent universal vote-by-mail scheme. One giant red flag in their vote-by-mail plan is that anyone will be allowed to turn in an unlimited number of ballots – and get paid to do so.”
The Arizona legislature has previously outlawed “ballot harvesting,” which allows people to collect signed, sealed ballots from voters and turn them in all at once. Mostly Democrats going door to door in often-minority neighborhoods had used the technique, in an effort to boost turnout. Critics worried the person collecting the ballots could tell people how to vote, change the marking on the ballots or simply throw away ballots marked for candidates they don’t support. Supporters said critics provided no evidence of fraud and the ballot harvest did boost turnout significantly.
Nationally, election law researchers say that voter fraud remains extremely rare, but may be easier to commit with a mail-in voting system.
A national investigation found few instances of voter fraud in the 2016 election. A White House panel charged with investigating voter fraud also found little evidence and was disbanded before the 2018 election. One recent instance of suspected fraud involved Republican candidate Mark Harris in North Carolina’s Ninth Congressional District who was ultimately charged with election fraud for ballot harvesting and altering the ballots.
Five states including heavily Republican Utah and neighboring Colorado now conduct their elections almost entirely by mail, with little evidence of fraud.
The vote-by-mail and absentee voter rules have also spurred a lawsuit by the Navajo Nation against the state government as well as Apache and Navajo counties.
Turnout among Native Americans is routinely 5 to 14 percent lower than overall turnout. Only about 70 percent of eligible voters on the Navajo Reservation are even registered to vote. In Arizona, Native Americans living on reservations weren’t even allowed to vote in state elections until 1970.
Tribal advocates say a lack of regular street addresses, a dearth of polling places on the reservation, difficult travel conditions on remote dirt roads and other factors all act to reduce turnout on the Navajo Reservation, where voters overwhelmingly vote Democrat.
The most recent lawsuit stemmed from the 2018 election, when roughly 100 mail-in and absentee ballots on the Navajo Reservation weren’t counted because the voter did not sign the outside of the envelope. Navajo County had agreed to give voters five days to validate their mailed-in or handed-in ballot. However, the Arizona Republican Party sued and stopped the extended vote validation. This triggered the Navajo lawsuit.
The Arizona secretary of state, Navajo County and Apache County had all reached a settlement agreement laying out the procedure for validating unsigned mailed-in ballots. The agreement would have affected not just the Navajo Nation, but also the thousands of unsigned ballots thrown out in each election. The state and counties also agreed to provide for more early-voting sites on the reservation and provide more translators at polling places.
However, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich essentially overturned the settlement by objecting to language in the voting manual that provide up to five days for “curing” envelopes with no signatures. The settlement remains in limbo at the moment.
(2) comments
If it's safe to mail Tax Refunds,Social Security checks, Stimulus Checks, Draft Registrations, Prescriptions Drugs, Passports, your Driver's License or the actual I.D. you'd use to VOTE....Then it's safe to vote by mail. Paper ballots cannot be digitally hacked by other countries. That's probably why Donald Trump and the RNC are against paper ballots.
Hummm, Think about this: republican Senators are getting paid $174,000/yr, $14,500/month,3,346/week, $669/day to be on sick leave, but they want YOU to believe that providing paid sick leave to anyone earning $7.25/hr, $290/week,$1,255.70/month,$15,080/yr is socialism. And they only work part time.
