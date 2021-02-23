INDIAN WELLS — A Navajo Nation Division 3 police sergeant is recovering after being hit over the head with a blunt object by a suspect in a homicide situation.
Information from the Navajo Nation Police Department stated that on Feb. 16 the unidentified officer responded to an incident in Indian Wells. As the officer was securing the scene shortly after 10 p.m., he reportedly made contact with the suspect and was hit over the head by that suspect before getting into a fight with him and then shooting the suspect.
That suspect was flown to the Flagstaff Medical Center where he died. The officer was taken to a medical facility for treatment and is expected to fully recover.
It is unclear what happened at the scene before the officer-involved shooting occurred and what the dead man’s connection to the incident was, if any.
No names have been released, and the incident is still under investigation by the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigation and the FBI.
“As the procedure for Navajo Police Department, the officer involved will be placed on standard administrative leave. At this time, additional information is limited in release while the investigation remains ongoing,” was part of the official statement on the incident from the Navajo Nation Police Department.
