The Navajo County Board of Supervisors this week approved plans for a big RV storage lot in Overgaard off Highway 260.
Old West RV and Boat Storage applicant Mark Dahl asked the board to waive the requirement for a solid fence in favor of a chain link fence with trees and bushes, but the board stuck with the recommendations made by both the planning staff and the county planning commission.
The roughly five-acre parcel would have about 51 spaces where people could store recreational vehicles or large boats, with a driveway off Highway 260 leading onto the property. The property is currently empty, with only a couple of nearby houses. The parking area for the RVs would occupy about 2.4 acres.
No one showed up to comment on the project.
The project will cater to vacationers to the White Mountains, who might want to leave boats and RV’s parked here for when they come up to visit the region. The owners hope to have the storage lot ready for business by the end of this summer.
The project will have 300 feet of highway frontage, just north of the Tall Timbers Park. RV owners would be able to get into the lot at any time of the day or night, probably with a remote-controlled gate and monitoring system.
The only discussion before the board focused on how to screen the view of the long, double line of RVs from the highway and neighboring homes. The plan includes a 15-foot-wide buffer along the highway with a fence and landscaping.
The applicant wanted to save the cost of a solid fence – likely a seven-foot-high block wall – by installing a chain link fence, screened by trees and bushes.
The county’s Heber-Overgaard Area Plan includes a section on screening businesses, especially in residential areas. The plan calls for maintaining a rural feel, by keeping as much natural vegetation as possible and hiding commercial activities behind landscaping and fencing.
The planning commission unanimously approved the project, with certain restrictions. The commission specified a solid, seven-foot fence along Highway 260 and on the southwest side next to the residential lots. The commission also specified that any lighting face inward and have motion-sensing capability, to avoid having lights burning all night next to a residential area.
The supervisors approved the project with the planning commission conditions, rejecting the request for a chain link fence.
