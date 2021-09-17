HOLBROOK — Navajo County wants to float bonds to pay off its $16-million debt to the statewide Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS).
Most counties and towns in Arizona owe millions to the retirement system for police officers, firefighters and public officials — thanks to a series of disastrous decisions by the pension plan administrators during the last recession.
The county pays about 60% of each deputy’s current salary into the pension fund, but owes the $16 million on top of those contributions.
Currently, the PSPRS charges the county about 7.8% interest on the unpaid balance. Issuing bonds that pay 2.5% interest to off the debt will save the county about $1.2 million in interest payments yearly, according to a presentation at Tuesdays Board of Supervisors meeting.
Floating the bonds in October will not require any increase in taxes, won’t affect the county’s AA credit rating and will in the long run cut in half the cost of repaying the debt, consultant Mark Reader told the board on Tuesday.
Reader works for Stifel Public Finance, a consulting firm that advises the county on finance and will do the legwork to sell the bonds.
“Essentially what we’re doing here is swapping liabilities. One of the positive things about COVID is we hit all-time lows in the interest rate market,” said Reader — who said the bonds might eventually be settled for an even lower rate than 2.5%. “This is a very good time to access the bond rate — especially with your Double A rating.”
Reader said the county owes about $13 million for sheriffs deputies and $1.7 million to cover retirement benefits for officers who work at the county jail. Current contributions cover about 35% of the amount owed for deputies and 71% of the amount owed for officers in the jail.
If the county tries to pay off the debt at the current pace at the PSPRS interest rate, payments will gradually rise from $1.1 million annually to about $2.2 million annually in 2038. But refinancing at 2.5% interest will lower payment to about $1.3 million annually for the next 17 years.
The refinancing will save $11.6 million on a cash basis — or $9 million if you adjust for inflation. Even so, the county will end up paying $21.5 million to pay off the $16 million debt.
The county will have another public hearing on Oct. 4 before approving the issuance of the bonds.
“I want to thank you and Mark and his team,” said Supervisor Jason Whiting. “Obviously, that’s a pretty significant savings. Thank you for your effort.”
“This is a good move for our county to recognize these savings,” said Board Chairman Daryl Seymore, “and in these historic times to be able to take advantage of this low interest rate. I don’t think this affects us much financially — and we can still do something if another big project came up that we wanted to do.”
The three retirement systems, one for police officers, firefighters, another for elected judges and other officials, a third for prison guards, faced a financial meltdown years ago to overly generous benefits and poor investments. The fund used big investment surpluses during the boom times before the last recession to boost retirement benefits. Firefighters, police officers and others could retire after 20 years no matter their age and collect benefits even if they took other jobs — sometimes with other departments. They could also collect benefits for life based on overtime in their final year or two on the job.
The 2001 recession destabilized the system when investments dropped much more than the portfolio in the larger state retirement system. In 2001, the system had 130% of the money it needed to cover promised payments. By 2007, the system had just 66% of the money needed to pay promised benefits. Then came the great recession — and the retirement system’s assets again plunged. By 2016, the system had just 47% of the asset needed to pay promised benefits.
Voters eventually approved a series of reforms that eliminated the automatic benefits increases, curtailed some of the more generous retirement calculations and made other changes to stabilize the system. But most of those changes only applied to new hires — leaving a huge deficit.
As a result, most cities and counties ended up with a huge debt to the retirement system. At one point, Apache County owed $11 million, Show Low about $8 million, Snowflake some $3 million, Pinetop about $5 million, Holbrook some $7 million — as well as multi-million-dollar debts by the region’s fire departments. The debts cover money owed to pay the retirement benefits for both existing retirees and existing employees. The system covers 13,000 retirees and 18,000 active personnel. For most cities and counties and fire districts, the debts have been growing steadily as they make minimum required payments.
Several other White Mountains cities have also moved to issue bonds to pay off their debt to the system. The influx of money, in turn, has stabilized the PSPRS system statewide. In the past year, the system received an influx of about $1.58 billion in added contributions. Some $1 billion came from the state and the rest from cities and counties. That’s in addition to the roughly $1 billion in regular contributions.
The state’s excess contributions helped cover the tab for state Department of Public Safety workers and state prison workers.
“This milestone is the result of an all-out effort to help employers understand and realize the true cost of public-safety pension benefits and the taxpayer savings that can be achieved by paying off unfunded pension obligations,” said PSPRS Administrator Mike Townsend in a prepared statement. “Employers across the state are chopping down a mountain of pension debt.”
The extra contributions will pay off about 10% of the roughly $12 billion in unfunded debt the system had racked up.
PSPRS has regained some of the confidence of cities and counties by overhauling its board, its administration and its investment policies. The pension’s investments underperformed for years prior to the shakeup. But in the 12 months ending on June 30 the fund realized a 28% return on investments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.