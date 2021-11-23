Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse sent out a press release on Nov. 16 about the department’s recent activity. All persons accused of a crime are presumed by law to be innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office. The following information is from calls for service from Sunday, November 7, 2021, through Saturday, November 13, 2021.
On November 9, 2021, Deputies were dispatched to North Park Drive near milepost 1 in Winslow, for a single-vehicle rollover. When Deputies arrived, they spoke to the driver, Vonica Marie Benally (44) of Winslow. A DUI investigation was conducted and Vonica was subsequently arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Aggravated DUI while license is suspended, and Aggravated DUI.
On November 9, 2021, Deputies were dispatched to the 8600 block of Highway 99 in Winslow for a report of a subject trespassing. Deputies spoke to the reporting party, who advised Ryan David Padilla (24) of Winslow, was hiding on their property. Deputies contacted David and he was ultimately arrested for two outstanding warrants.
On November 10, 2021, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the 100 block of Florida Street in Holbrook. Deputies spoke with the driver, Macie Brianna Williams (28) of Holbrook. Macie was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Prohibited Possessor in Possession, Weapons Offense, and Open Container.
On November 11, 2021, Deputies were dispatched to North Park Drive in Winslow for a report of a vehicle that drove off the road. When Deputies arrived, they spoke with the driver Jamie James, (26) of Winslow. A DUI investigation was conducted and Jamie was subsequently arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for DUI-related charges.
The NSCO also provides law enforcemnt services to Heber/Overgaard/Clay Springs/Pinedale. The following information is from calls for service from Sunday, November 7, 2021, through Saturday, November 13, 2021.
On November 10, 2021, Deputies were dispatched to the 2800 block of Big Pine Road in Heber for a domestic dispute. Deputies spoke with both parties involved. Danielle Marie Vincent (35) of Heber, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail Annex for Assault/Domestic Violence and Aaron Bencomo (32) of Heber, was arrested for Assault/Domestic Violence.
There was no significant activity reported in Snowflake/Taylor/White Mountain Lakes, Show Low/Linden/Silver Lake Estates.
The following activity was conducted in Pinetop/Lakeside/Wagon Wheel.
On November 7, 2021, while Deputies were patrolling White Mountain Boulevard in Pinetop, they noticed a single vehicle on the side of the road. Deputies contacted the driver of the vehicle, Karen Marie Grandson (52) of Kayenta. A DUI investigation was conducted and Karen was subsequently arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail Annex for DUI-related charges.
On November 13, 2021, Deputies were dispatched to the 3900 block of White Mountain Road in Lakeside for a domestic violence call. Deputies spoke with the reporting party and Joshua Blake Dickinson (35) of Lakeside was arrested and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex for Assault/Domestic Violence.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects, in any case, is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community.
Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATVs on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
