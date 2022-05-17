HOLBROOK — Angelica Estrada was named the 2022 Victim Advocate of the Year by the Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys’ Advisory Council. This award recognizes an Arizona prosecution office Victim Advocate who has demonstrated outstanding and exceptional performance. Angelica is a Victim Advocate with the Navajo County Attorney’s Office.
Navajo County Attorney Brad Carlyon said, “Victims of crime did not chose to become entangled in the criminal justice system, a system that is foreign, confusing and challenging at best. Angelica primarily works with victims of sexual violence and children who are victims of sexual and/or physical violence. Angelica makes sure their voices are heard and they are not re-victimized by the criminal justice system.
“This is critical for a successful prosecution. It is also critical for the safety and well-being of the victim. Angelia will literally go the extra mile to keep the victim engaged and informed.”
Lee White, a deputy Navajo County attorney focusing on child and sex crimes, describes Angelica as “A dedicated professional. She does not judge the victims, and the victims feel her sincere concern for their well-being. It is this sincere concern that keeps victims of sexual and domestic violence engaged throughout the case, and [gives them] the courage to face their attacker in court if necessary.”
Roxanne Pergeson, Victim Services manager for Navajo County Attorney’s Office, said, “This award for Angelica is probably well overdue. She has been a valuable member of our team since 2018, and I have watched her grow and advance in her role throughout the years. She is compassionate and dedicated to every victim she works with. Victims who work with Angelica feel trust and support from her. They often refuse to work with anyone else. Angelica is dedicated to justice and healing the victims she works with, and is constantly thinking outside of the box and using her extensive knowledge to provide help for victims with the support that they need. It is an honor to have her as a part of our team! Congratulations Angelica!”
When asked, Angelica said that “Being a Victim Advocate has taught me so much. Doing this job, you meet people when they are going through some of the worst times in their life, and being by their side to help them through that can be very rewarding. I truly love being an advocate. I admire the survivors we work with; they are so strong and brave. So many people are involved in a case — advocates, attorneys, law enforcement. You really have to work together, because at the end of the day we couldn’t do it without each other. I am grateful for the people I work with; we have a great team. It is such an honor to receive the APAAC Victim Advocate of the Year Award; thank you to Lee White for nominating me.”
Navajo County is fortunate to have dedicated Victim Advocates such as Angelica.
APAAC was created by the Arizona Legislature in 1977. The primary mission of APAAC is to coordinate and provide training and education to the prosecution offices throughout Arizona.
