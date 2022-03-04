HOLBROOK — Below is an update on recent calls for service by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office per Media Releases dated February 28 and March 1 from NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman.
Suspicious fire at Hopi Travel Plaza
On March 1, 2022, at approximately 3:16 am, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received information of a fire at the Hopi Travel Plaza, at milepost 292 off Interstate 40. Deputies arrived at 3:23 am, with fire personnel responding close behind. Between Sun Valley Fire Department and Holbrook Fire Department, the fire was contained to the rear portion of a tractor’s trailer. Fire personnel responded quickly, extinguishing the fire within minutes. The driver was alerted while he was in the sleeper berth, he was able to disconnect the tractor from the trailer.
Another commercial vehicle that was parked adjacent, received minimal damage, but that vehicle is still operable. Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit responded. The Detectives that were on scene are classifying the fire as suspicious. The Sheriff’s Office has reached out to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), for technical assistance in investigating this incident. There were no injuries reported. This is still an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
Other calls for service
The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office. The following information is from calls for service from Sunday, February 20, 2022, through Saturday, February 26, 2022.
On February 21, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the Love’s Truck Stop in Joseph City. A search of the vehicle revealed .8 grams of Fentanyl. Caleb Orie Owen (29) of Irvine, CA, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Possession of a Narcotic Drug.
The following information is from calls for service from Sunday, February 20, 2022, through Saturday, February 26, 2022. Heber/Overgaard/Clay Springs/Pinedale: On February 22, 2022, Deputies made contact with Martin Eugene Buckley (52) of Heber. Deputies were advised Martin had a valid and confirmed warrant. Martin was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for the valid warrant, Possession of a Narcotic Drug and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Snowflake/Taylor/White Mountain Lakes: On February 24, 2022, Deputies assisted Snowflake Taylor Police Department with a traffic stop on 1st West and 1st South in Snowflake. A DUI investigation was conducted and Richard Estrada (24) of Taylor, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for DUI to the slightest, DUI/Drugs, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Promoting Prison Contraband.
Show Low/Linden/Silver Lake Estates: On February 21, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Juniper Ridge Resort in Show Low for a disorderly subject. Andrew John Young (39) of White Mountain Lake, was arrested and booked into the Navajo County Annex for Preventing the use of a telephone for emergency situation/Domestic Violence, Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence, and Threatening/Domestic Violence.
Pinetop/Lakeside/Wagon Wheel: No significant activity.
Sheriff’s advisories
Any information the public has in reference to suspects, in any case, is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATVs on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
Fire in Apache County
CONCHO - Apache County Emergency Management issued a press release on at 5:50 a.m. on March 2 regarding a 1,000 acre fire near Concho which required a multi agency response Authorities estimate that the fire started around noon on March 1 about seven miles southeast of Concho, and it moved quickly through natural grassland and headed towards the southwest.
ACEM announced that as of March 2 the fire was 40% contained and smoke impacts have been minimal. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Responding agencies included Concho Fire, St. Johns’ Fire and EMS, Springerville Fire, Timer-Mesa and Heber-Overgaard Fire, the Arizona Department of of Forestry and Fire Management, Airtanker 63, Vernon Fire and the Apache County Sheriff’s Office. At the direction of the incident commander, also deployed were ADEM, Apache County GIS, Engineering, drones, District III Supervisor Nelson Davis and Public Works.
For updates, readers are encouraged to access 311info.net and ACEM’s Facebook page.
