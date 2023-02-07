HOLBROOK — The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office released its log of activity for the time period of Jan. 22 through Feb. 4. Arrestees are tracked alphabetically by last name.
Kronen J. Bedonie, 30, of Indian Wells, was arrested on Jan. 28 at the Holbrook Travel Plaza after deputies responded there regarding a call of a fight. He was arrested for disorderly conduct by fighting.
Deputies responded to the 2900 block of Lazy River in Lakeside in reference to a disorderly call and arrested Tammi J. Bennett, 51, of Lakeside, for assault and disorderly conduct on Jan. 26.
Shayne R. Boudreau, 39, of Lakeside, was arrested on Jan. 24 in the 100 block of Show Low Drive in that community for disorderly conduct by fighting.
Deputies responded in the 1700 block of Sponceller in Lakeside regarding a call about a disorderly conduct, and arrested Jonathan D. Cable, 21, of that community, on warrants for two counts of failure to comply with a court order, one failure to appear, and charges of disorderly conduct and criminal damage on Jan. 27.
Donivan R. Callahui-Martin, 21, of Show Low, was arrested in Jan. 23 in the 8500 block of Canyon Drive in that city for a probation violation and drug paraphernalia.
On Jan. 24, deputies arrived at La Paz Way and SR 260 in Lakeside regarding a call about someone trying to steal a vehicle. Xavier R. Cohoe, 27, of McNary, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of theft of means of transportation, car theft.
Claryn L. Cole, 38, of White Mountain Lake, was contacted by deputies on Jan. 22 responding to a check welfare call in that community. Details were not provided but she was arrested for endangering the life/health of a child.
Deputies stopped a vehicle on Jan. 24 in the area of milepost three on Little Mormon Lake and arrested Sandra Cuiriz, 24, of Show Low, on a failure to appear warrant.
Danielle Estudillo-Castruita, 39, of Joseph City, was arrested on Jan. 25 in the 1200 block of North Park in Winslow on a failure to appear warrant.
While being booked into the Holbrook Jail on Jan. 25, Elizabeth M. Nash, 23, of Show Low, was arrested for taking contraband into a correctional facility.
During a traffic stop on Jan. 27 in the 900 block of White Mountain Blvd., Chancey Pahe, 37, of Fort Apache, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.
Deputies contacted Bryan D. Revell, 45, of Overgaard, in the 2000 block of Sunset Trail in Heber on Jan. 19 and arrested him on a warrant for contracting without a license.
On Jan. 25 in the 900 block of Henderson St. in Winslow, Michael P. Rivera, 27, of that city, on one warrant for failure to appear and four others for failure to comply with a court order. At the same time and place, Nicolas Rivera, 25, of Winslow, was arrested on warrants for a probation violation and a failure to appear.
Deputies made contact on Jan. 23 with Jessica St. Pierre, 28, of Show Low, and arrested her on warrants for failure to comply with a court order and failure to appear. She was also arrested on new charges of possession of narcotic drugs, possessing them with the intent to sell them, drug paraphernalia and taking the identity of another.
On Jan. 31 deputies responded to the 6200 block of Mark Twain Dr. in Pinetop regarding a delayed report of an assault and arrested Valarie Alvarez, 37, of that community, on domestic violence threatening and assault.
Marjorie N. Butrick, 40, of Show Low, was stopped in traffic on Ellsworth Rd. on Feb. 2 and was reportedly found to have dangerous drugs and paraphernalia in her possession. She was booked and charged accordingly.
Michael M. Culliver, 31, of Joseph City, was stopped in traffic on Romero St. in Holbrook on Feb. 1 and arrested for possessing dangerous drugs and paraphernalia.
Deputies responded to the 2700 block of Yates Rd. in Heber on Feb. 4 regarding a call about a disorderly person and arrested Jack D. Daniel, Jr., 45, of Overgaard, for one charge of assault.
An unnamed 14-year-old in Heber was contacted regarding a “juvenile problem” and referred to authorities.
On Jan. 30 at the NCSO substation in Heber/Overgaard, Cordell A. Jones, 22, of Overgaard, was arrested for sexual abuse.
Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Silver Creek Dr. and White Mountain Lake which resulted in Martin L. Karstetter, 69, of that community, getting a citation for leaving the scene of a collision without providing information that the law requires in such an event. To whom the information should have been provided in a single vehicle collision was not specified in the log.
Emery J. Kyasyousie, 51, of Show Low, was stopped in traffic in the 5200 block of White Mountain Blvd. in that city on Jan. 29, and arrested on a warrant for driving on a suspended license.
A male juvenile, 17, was referred to authorities on Feb. 4 for disorderly conduct by fighting in the 3300 block of Buckskin Canyon Rd. in Heber.
Michael V. Mendoza, 45, of Phoenix, was stopped in traffic on Ellsworth Rd. in Show Low, and arrested on a failure to appear warrant on Feb. 2.
Two male juveniles, 15 and 16 years old, of Overgaard, were contacted on Jan. 31 in the 3300 block of Buckskin Canyon Rd. in Heber and referred to authorities for disorderly conduct charges.
On Feb. 3 on Bushman Ave. in Winslow, David Ruelas, 42, of that city, was stopped in traffic and deputies reportedly found dangerous drugs and paraphernalia in his possession. He was arrested for the same.
On Jan. 30, Tiffany V. Thomas, 43, of Lakeside, was stopped in traffic at 26th Ave. and SR 260 in Show Low and was arrested for possessing dangerous drugs and paraphernalia.
Todd A. Mitchell, 23, of Apple Valley (no state given), was clocked for driving 20 miles over the posted speed limit on Jan. 29 along SR 260 in Heber, for which he was cited. He was also cited for driving on a suspended license.
This report is based on a press release from the NCSO and does not include persons who are discovered to have outstanding warrants while in jail, inmates from other jurisdictions or inmates booked to serve a sentence. For a current list of inmates, visit navajocountyaz.gov/Departments/Sheriff/Detention-Center/Inmate-Information/Inmate-Housing-Report. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent.
