HOLBROOK — The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office released its Media Arrest Summary for the period of time from Jan. 8 through Jan. 14. Arrestees are listed alphabetically by last name.
Allen U. Adams, 39, of Pinon, was arrested on suspicion of having an open container of alcohol in vehicle near Low Mountain School. Deputies went there in reference to a fight on Jan. 11.
On Jan. 8 NCSO dispatch received an 911 hang-up call. Deputies responded to an address in the 1100 block of French Road in Winslow and arrested Nicholas A. Argante, 33, of that city on suspicion of disorderly conduct and criminal damage.
Deputies contacted Shawn A. Bluhm, 41, of Lakeside, on Jan. 12 in the 4500 block of White Mountain Boulevard and arrested him on a failure to appear warrant.
David R. Breckenridge, 69, of Lakeside, was arrested in the 9300 block of Grizzly Bear Road on Jan. 8 on suspicion of domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct by fighting.
On Jan. 9, deputies conducted a welfare check in the 8400 block of Canyon Drive in Show Low and arrested Claryn L. Cole, 38, of White Mountain Lake on a warrant.
Deputies pulled over Kyle J. Frost, 38, of Lakeside, along SR 260 near milepost 352 on Jan. 14 and arrested him on warrants. In that process, deputies reportedly found dangerous drugs and paraphernalia in his possession and he was charged accordingly.
Reuben M Garcia, 19, of Snowflake, was arrested in the 2700 block Marjay Court in Lakeside on Jan. 9. Deputies responded there for a report of a domestic dispute and charged Garcia on suspicion of criminal damage, disorderly conduct by fighting and arrested him on a warrant.
On Jan 8, deputies responded to the 8500 block of Big Bear Drive in Show Low regarding an assault and arrested Christina Hill, 46, of that city on suspicion of threatening.
A 17-year-old male from Glendale was allegedly clocked going 20 mph or more over the posted speed limit on Jan. 13 along State Route 260 at milepost 308 near Heber, and cited for criminal speeding.
Erick T. Kootswatewa, 37, of Holtville, no state given, was pulled over on Jan. 13 on Porter Mountain and Flag Hollow roads in Lakeside and arrested on a warrant.
Shantel C. Perry, 18, of St. Johns, was cited for criminally speeding, traveling 20 mph or more over the posted speed limit, near milepost 12 on Concho Highway east of Snowflake on Jan. 10.
Also cited for criminal speed was Isabella Pescatore, 19, of Chandler, along State Route 260 at milepost 308 near Heber on Jan. 14.
Deputies responded on Jan. 9 to milepost 257 on Interstate 40 near Winslow regarding a fight, and arrested Keanu B. Taylor, 28, of Joseph City, on suspicion of felony endangerment and misdemeanor assault.
Warren A. Yazzie, 40, of Chinle, was cited for driving on a suspended driver’s license on Jan. 8 on Main Street and 19th South Street in Snowflake.
Eligio T. Zamora, 53, of Snowflake, was pulled over on Concho Highway and Encanto Road on Jan. 9 and arrested on a misdemeanor warrant.
