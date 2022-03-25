NCSO activity
HOLBROOK—On Friday, March 18, The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Pubic Information Officer Tori Gorman reported this update about law enforcement activity.
The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
The following information is from calls for service from Sunday, March 6, 2022, through Saturday, March 12, 2022.
On March 7, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 268. While speaking with the driver, the Deputy learned the driver provided a false name. Valerio Almaraz-Martinez (22) of Phoenix, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Taking Identity of Another Person. On March 10, 2022, Deputies responded to the Navajo County Jail in reference to an inmate damaging jail property. Logan Gould (23) of Show Low, was rebooked for Destruction of or Injury to Public Jail.
Heber/Overgaard/Clay Springs/Pinedale
On March 9, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the Senior Center in Overgaard. After a DUI investigation was conducted, Bruno Magallanes Corrales (54) of Overgaard, was arrested for DUI-related charges and Open Container of Spiritous Liquor in a Motor Vehicle on a Public Roadway.
On March 9, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Chevron in Heber. Timothy John Melchisedech (56) of Overgaard, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Possession of a Narcotic Drug and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Snowflake/Taylor/White Mountain Lakes
On March 7, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop at 955 North Main Street in Taylor. After a DUI Investigation was complete, Jacob Lee Cates (38) of Snowflake, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for Aggravated DUI and Endangerment.
On March 10, 2022, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a missing juvenile out of the Phoenix area. Deputies learned the juvenile was at a residence on the 1700 block of Cox Drive in White Mountain Lakes. Jacob Alexander Gallegos (26) of White Mountain Lakes, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Custodial Interference and Interfering with Judicial Proceedings.
Show Low/Linden/Silver Lake Estates
On March 12, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Joe Tank Road at milepost 2. After a DUI investigation was conducted, Gaje Lukas Martin (30) of Lakeside, was arrested for DUI.
Pinetop/Lakeside/ Wagon Wheel
On March 6, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Ski Hi Road and Bucksprings Road in Pinetop. A K-9 was deployed and had a positive alert. Gregory James Osborne (33) of Pinetop, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On March 11, 2022, Deputies responded to the 4300 block of Highway 260 in Lakeside in reference to a domestic violence issue. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the reporting party. Darian Lanee Reidhead (30) of Lakeside, was arrested and booked into the Navajo County Jail for Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence and Assault/Domestic Violence.
On March 6, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 260 at milepost 352. After a DUI investigation was completed, Santos Majella Gonzales (32) of Show Low, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for DUI-related charges.
Sheriff’s advisories
Any information the public has in reference to suspects, in any case, is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Navajo County — For Official Use Only Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s Director for your community.
Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATVs on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
