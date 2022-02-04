The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
The following information is from calls for service from Sunday, January 16, 2022, through Saturday, January 22, 2022.
On January 16, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Interstate 40 near milepost 294 in Sun Valley. A search of the vehicle revealed both individuals were in possession of a personal use amount of Methamphetamine. Kenneth White (63), and Kenneth Yamada (60) both of San Diego, CA, were both arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Possession of Dangerous Drugs.
On January 18, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near milepost 257 in Winslow. A search of the vehicle revealed illegal drugs. Jeuz Abdiel Avilez Teran (32) and Aurelio Orozco Munoz (33) both of California, were arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for two counts of Transportation of Narcotic Drugs for Sale, two counts of Possession of Narcotic Drugs for Sale, and two counts of Possession of Narcotic Drugs.
On January 18, 2022, Deputies responded to the Hopi Travel Plaza for a report of threatening. When Deputies arrived on scene, they spoke with the reporting party who advised Spencer Larsen (28) of Utah, had run into his semi-truck and threatened him. Spencer was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Threatening and Intimidating with Injury, Resisting Arrest, and Failure to Obey a Police Officer.
On January 21, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that nearly collided with Deputies and ADOT workers on State Route 87 near milepost 359 in Winslow. A DUI investigation was conducted and Abigail Morris (23) of Winslow, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for DUI.
Heber/Overgaard/ Clay Springs/Pinedale
No significant activity.
Snowflake/Taylor/White Mountain Lakes
On January 22, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the White Mountain Lakes area due to someone racing up and down the road. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Silver Lake Boulevard and Powell Lane, on a vehicle matching the description from the reporting party. A DUI investigation was conducted and Matthew Deplae (26) of Show Low, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Aggravated DUI.
Show Low/Linden/ Silver Lake Estates
On January 20, 2022, Deputies contacted a driver at Speedway in Show Low. A search of the vehicle revealed illegal drugs. Celerino Castelan-Prejedes (38) of Texas, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Pinetop/Lakeside/ Wagon Wheel
No significant activity.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects, in any case, is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting.
ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community.
Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATVs on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
