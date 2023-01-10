HOLBROOK—The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office released its log of activity for Dec. 26-31. The suspects are tracked alphabetically by last name.
Shalynn J. Barton, 23, of Winslow during a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Navajo Boulevard in that city on Dec. 30 was arrested on a warrant from the Holbrook Justice Court.
Johnathon B. Burke, 33, of Lakeside was arrested for disorderly conduct after deputies were dipatched to the 2500 block of Pinon Drive in Lakeside regarding a verbal dispute on Dec. 29
Alexander S. Charlie, 49, of Keams Canyon was contacted by deputies on Dec. 27 regarding a disorderly person in the 8000 block of Richards Avenue in Joseph City. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and on a failure to appear charge.
Tim P. Chirstman, 50, of Show Low was pulled over for a traffic matter on Dec. 31 along the Deuce of Clubs and Whipple street. He was arrested on a warrant out of the Show Low Justice Court.
Shalene Church, 30, of Snowflake was arrested for criminal damage and disorderly conduct in the 9200 block of Old School Bus Trail east of Snowflake on Dec. 29.
Tyler C. Jones, 31, of Overgaard was arrested on Dec. 25 in the Heber area for failure to comply with a court order.
Molina Borquez, 52, of Somerton was pulled over along State Route 260 and Yellow Jacket Lane in Pinetop and was arrested on Dec 31 for driving under the influence and having an alcohol content over the legal limit.
On Dec. 28 during a traffic stop on Conhco Highway and White Antelope Road in Snowflake, Jamie R. Overley was found to have a warrant and arrested.
During the arrest, deputies say they found two items of drug paraphernalia. She was charged accordingly.
Nicholas J. Peterson, 37, of Pinetop was discovered to have a warrant out for him from the Pinetop Justice Court. During the arrest on Dec. 27 he was found to have drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine in his possession. He was charged for that.
On Dec. 27, Nichole L. Reynolds, 32, of Show Low was pulled over for a traffic matter in the 700 block of Main Street in Snowflake and found to have a suspended driver’s license and a warrant for failure to appear. She was charged and arrested.
Deputies responded to a disorderly person call on Dec. 30 in the 7900 block of Country Club Drive in Pinetop and arrested Patricia M. Rogers, 73, of that community for disorderly conduct by fighting.
John S. Romero, 40, of Snowflake was a passenger in a vehicle stopped in the 700 block of Main Street in Snowflake on Dec. 27 and arrested for having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
Raymond D. Selestewa, 49, of Whiteriver was arrested on Dec. 30 and charged with criminal nuisance in the 2900 block of White Mountain Boulevard in Lakeside.
Benjamin Sharpe, 18, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, was cited for criminal speed, reportedly traveling at least 20 mph over the posted speed limit along SR 277 and Tonto Drive near Heber.
Deputies were dispatched to the 2500 block of Indian Trail in Show Low for a disorderly subject on Dec. 31 and arrested Glenzo J. Swift, 26, of Vernon for disorderly conduct by fighting and threatening.
Deputies contacted Scott A. Tafoya, 31, of Holbrook on Territorial Road of that city on Dec. 29 and cited him for criminal littering.
Deputies responded to a medical assist call in the 4600 block of Coopertown Road in Winslow and arrested Lena Thompson, 58, of Indian Wells for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
