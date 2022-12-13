HOLBROOK—The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reported its activity for Nov. 27 through Dec. 2. That office tracks its activity by an alphabetical listing of the arrestees.
Deputies were called to a fight in the 4500 block of Main Street in Joseph City on Dec. 1 and arrested Jerome Billy, 23, of that city for disorderly conduct and failing to comply with a court order.
The next day, deputies arrested Troy Curtis, 33, of Whiteriver at the same location as Jerome Billy’s arrest, for disorderly conduct and criminal damage.
Taylor Hill, 33, of Overgaard was arrested on Nov. 28 for possessing narcotic drugs in the 2900 block of Breezy Pine Drive in Overgaard.
Larry Linton, 58, of Payson was cited for criminal speed on Dec. 2 along SR 260 in Heber.
Shanice Outah, 25, of Polacca was pulled over on SR 77 near Holbrook and arrested on two failure to appear warrants.
On Nov. 30 in White Mountain Lake, deputies responded to a report of a kidnapping. They arrested B.D. Peterson, 27, of Show Low for reportedly assaulting a male and that he “took someone at knifepoint.” He was arrested for aggravated assault and kidnapping, both felonies.
Gerald Quochytewa, 50, of Polacca was arrested on Nov. 27 in the 1500 block of Amanda Drive in Lakeside for disorderly conduct by fighting.
On Nov. 29, deputies responded to a call of a disorderly person in the 100 block of Lake Shore Drive in Lakeside and arrested Tiffany Thomas, 34, of that town for disorderly conduct by fighting.
In the 1600 block of Farnsworth Street in Lakeside, Benjamin Williams, 29, of that town was arrested on a warrant for failing to comply with a court order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.