By RT Lynch/Justice Reporter

HOLBROOK—The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reported its activity for Nov. 27 through Dec. 2. That office tracks its activity by an alphabetical listing of the arrestees.

Deputies were called to a fight in the 4500 block of Main Street in Joseph City on Dec. 1 and arrested Jerome Billy, 23, of that city for disorderly conduct and failing to comply with a court order.

