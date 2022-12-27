HOLBROOK — The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office released its activity log for Dec. 5-10. That office tracks its arrestees alphabetically by last name.
David H. Brown, 44, of Lakeside was arrested on Dec. 9 for criminal damage and disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Shoreline Drive in Lakeside.
Taylor A Herbert, 20, of Overgaard was arrested on Dec. 5 on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor for reportedly providing vapes to minors in the Heber area.
Jarrett Holland, 33, of Show Low was served with a search warrant on Dec. 6 in the 2700 block of Porter Mountain Road in Lakeside. He was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs, intending to sell them and possessing drug paraphernalia. He was also arrested on charges of possessing narcotic drugs, transporting them and intending to sell them
Charlson T. Nez , 24, of Phoenix was contacted on SR 277 at milepost 311 near Heber on Dec. 10. He was arrested for driving under the influence, having an alcohol level above the legal limit and extreme DUI; that is, having an alcohol level at or above .15.
Bernita Roanhorse, 53, of Indian Wells was contacted regarding a traffic issue on Dec. 5 along SR 87, milepost 359 near Winslow and arrested on a warrant.
Lucas J. Tyler, 30, of Mesa was stopped along SR 77 at milepost 370 near Snowflake on Dec. 9. He was arrested for driving while impaired and on a charge of failure to appear.
Cody R. Yellowhair, 29, of Sun Valley was contacted by deputies responding to a disorderly person call in the 7600 block of Pinto in Sun Valley on Dec. 6. He was arrested for disorderly conduct by excessive noise and for failing to comply with a court order.
On Dec. 10, deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 3500 block of Timberlake Drive in the Overgaard area. He was arrested for domestic violence assault.
