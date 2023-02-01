HOLBROOK — The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office has released its log of activity for Jan. 16 through 12. Arrestees are listed alphabetically by last name.
On Jan 20, deputies responded the 2200 block of Show Low Lake Road regarding a “delayed report of assault,” and arrested Trudie R. Barraza, 59, of Rudioso (no state given), for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
During a “warrant roundup operation” on Jan. 19, deputies arrested Danny K. Bourque, 23, of Winslow, in that city for a probation violation.
Deputies stopped a vehicle driven by Melanie D. Brown, 31, of Heber, near Quarter Horse Trail and Bison Ranch Trail in Heber and arrested her for extreme DUI; that is, having an alcohol level at or over .20. The presumed impairment level is .08.
Natalia H. Crowder, 31, of Holbrook, was arrested on Jan. 19 in the 300 block of Anita Drive in that city for warrants for failure to appear.
Phillip C. Estudillo, 27, of Winslow, was arrested at Burton Ave. and 4th St. in that city on a warrant for failure to comply with a court order.
After an “ongoing drug investigation,” deputies arrested Amy E. Gonzalez, 39, of Lakeside, around White Mountain Lake on Jan. 16 for possession, transporting and intending to sell dangerous drugs; possession, transporting, and intending to sell narcotic drugs, drug paraphernalia, conspiracy. Then the next day, new dangerous drug charges (possessing and intending to sell them and drug paraphernalia) were added based on the result of a search warrant executed in the 4200 block of Vallery Lane in Pinetop.
In the 4500 block Historical Route 66 in Winslow on Jan. 19, deputies arrested Illya D. Hadnot, 55, of Phoenix, on warrants for dangerous drugs, using a weapon in a drug offense and failing to appear in court.
Deputies responded to the 8500 block of Red Fox Lane in Show Low on Jan. 17 regarding a report of a person causing a disturbance. Arrested was Christina Hill, 46, of Show Low, who was charged with trespassing.
On Jan. 16, deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 1000 block of Crest View Drive in Show Low and arrested Jason P. Kay, 52, of that city on aggravated (felony) assault by choking, assault and disorderly conduct by fighting.
Daniel Mitchell, 55, of Winslow, was booked on a warrant on Jan. 19 on Mahoney and Winslow Streets in that city on Jan. 19 for failure to appear in court.
On Jan. 19, deputies arrested Eliana B. O’Connor, 18, of Clay Springs, in the 2100 block of Granite Road in that community for assault and disorderly conduct.
Samantha M. Tafoya, 28, of Holbrook, was arrested for aggravated assault and disorderly conduct in the 3700 block of McLaws Road in that city on Jan. 17.
Robert D. Tease, 55, of Winslow, was arrested on Jan. 19 during a warrant sweep in the 4500 block of Historical Route 66 in that city. The warrant was for failing to comply with a court order.
Like Amy Gonzalez (above) on Jan. 16, Kirby M. Troglia, 37, of Show Low, was arrested around White Mountain Lake after an ongoing drug investigation for possession, transporting and intending to sell dangerous drugs; possessing, transporting and intending to sell narcotic drugs, and drug paraphernalia. She was not charged with conspiracy, like Gonzales was. As a result of a search warrant in the 4200 block of Vallery Lane in Pinetop, new charges were added the next day to include possession of dangerous drugs, possession for sale of narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.