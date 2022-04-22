HOLBROOK—On April 19, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tori Gorman sent out a press release which follows. The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
The following information is from calls for service from Sunday, April 10, 2022, through Saturday, April 16, 2022.
On April 12, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the 8100 block of Pima Street in Sun Valley for a report of an assault. Deputies arrived and spoke with the individuals involved, Devyn Hollins (43) of Holbrook, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Assault.
Heber/Overgaard/Clay Springs/Pinedale: On April 15, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 260 at Forest Park Drive in Heber. A consent search of the vehicle revealed 13 Fentanyl pills, half an ounce of Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Christopher Pardee (43) of Phoenix, was arrested for Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Resisting Arrest. Amy Hayward (52) of Snowflake, was arrested for Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Both Christopher and Amy were booked into Navajo County Jail.
Show Low/Linden/Silver Lake Estates: No significant activity
Snowflake/Taylor/White Mountain Lakes: No significant activity.
Pinetop/Lakeside/Wagon Wheel: No significant activity.
Sheriff’s advisories:
Any information the public has in reference to suspects, in any case, is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s Director for your community.
If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, call one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
