Alphabetical listing of reports from Nov. 6-12
Valerian Burnside, 35, of Pinetop was arrested on Nov. 11 after deputies responded to the 4900 block of Branding Iron Loop regarding an “unknown vehicle.” He was arrested for unlawfully controlling a means of transportation, sometimes called vehicle theft.
Timothy Bush, 33, of Heber was pulled over on Mogollon Drive and Garnet Lane in Heber on Nov. 12 and was arrested for extreme DUI, having a blood alcohol content at or over .15.
George Busiere was arrested on two failure to appear warrants on Nov. 6 in the 1100 block of Willow Drive in Winslow.
Lance Claw, 31, of Joseph City was arrested to violating a court order on Nov. 6 in the 4700 block of Main Street in that city.
Jack Daniel, Jr., 45, of Overgaard was contacted in Heber on Nov. 9 in the 1900 block of SR 260 and arrested on a warrant for hindering prosecution.
Brian Dodson, 44, of Buckeye was pulled over near milepost 293 on Interstate 40 near Holbrook on Nov. 7. A drug dog alerted to the vehicle and Dodson was arrested for two weapons violations — possessing a weapon when prohibited and presence of a weapon in a drug offense, possession of dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia and theft. Michelle Wright, 34, hometown unknown, was also arrested for possessing dangerous drugs, possessing narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia. When she was booked into jail, she was charged anew with taking contraband into a correctional facility, administering dangerous drugs to another and possessing dangerous drugs for sale.
George Glen, 78, of Pinetop was arrested for aggravated assault and kidnapping (restraining someone) after deputies responded to the Pinetop area to assist Pinetop-Lakeside Police after a report of a man driving aggressively and brandishing a weapon on Nov. 7.
Matthew Harris, 61, of Mesa was involved in a single-vehicle collision along Branding Iron Loop in Pinetop on Nov. 11 and arrested for driving while impaired.
Luis Havenar, 26, of Phoenix was stopped along I-40 near Holbrook on Nov. 8 and booked for possessing narcotic drugs.
On Nov. 7, deputies contacted Kevin John, 34, of Winslow on the 4600 block of Coppertown Road in Winslow and arrested him on three warrants for failing to comply with a court order.
Andrea Kinney, 35, of Lakeside was arrested in the 2600 block of Pinon Drive on Nov. 8 for domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct by fighting.
Hidie Lucero, 36, of Lakeside was arrested in the 2700 block of Pinon Drive on Nov. 6 for criminal damage, disorderly conduct by fighting, passively resisting arrest and failure to appear.
Harvey Myron III was arrested on Nov. 10 in the 1000 block of Aspen Way in Linden for disorderly conduct after deputies responded there to a report of a disorderly person.
Adam Nolan, 39, of Snowflake was arrested on Nov. 6 on the area of Old Woodruff Road and Rae Trail east of Snowflake for endangerment — intimidation, stalking.
On Nov. 7, deputies conducted a check-welfare call from the 4600 block of Coppertown on Road in Winslow and arrested Orlin Nutumya, 45, of Fort Defiance.
Deputies responded to the 1700 block of Scotts Reservoir Drive in Lakeside for about an assault. They arrested Roczanne Orr, 28, for domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct by fighting.
At the same time and place, deputies also arrested Marie Ortega, 20, of Lakeside for the same charges.
At milepost 260 along I-40 near Winslow, a drug dog alerted to a stopped vehicle on Nov 8. and deputies arrested David Paz, 40, of Buckeye for possessing narcotic drugs, transporting them and intending to sell them, and possessing a weapon in a drug offense.
Brandon Smith, 30, of Denver, was booked on a parole violation warrant, driving a vehicle without an ignition control device (presumably for a prior DUI) and driving on a suspended, revoked or canceled driver’s license on Nov. 12.
Deputies contacted Lionel Taha, 34, of Winslow on Main Street and Randall Avenue in Joseph City on Nov. 10. He was booked on warrant regarding a probation violation and failure to comply with a court order.
On Nov. 9, deputies arrested Joshua Walton, 38, of Snowflake for disorderly conduct by fighting in the 8700 block of Concho Highway, east of Snowflake.
This report is based on press releases from the NCSO and does not include persons who are discovered to have outstanding warrants while in jail, inmates from other jurisdictions or inmates booked to serve a sentence. For a current list of inmates, visit navajocountyaz.gov/Departments/Sheriff/Detention-Center/Inmate-Information/Inmate-Housing-Report. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.