HOLBROOK—The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office released its weekly log of activity for the time period between Jan. 1 through Jan. 7. Arrestees are tracked alphabetically by last name.

Jessica E. Barajas, 43 of Snowflake was arrested on charges of failure to comply with a court order on Jan. 3 in the 5200 block of Lee Road in that community.

