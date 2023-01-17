HOLBROOK—The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office released its weekly log of activity for the time period between Jan. 1 through Jan. 7. Arrestees are tracked alphabetically by last name.
Jessica E. Barajas, 43 of Snowflake was arrested on charges of failure to comply with a court order on Jan. 3 in the 5200 block of Lee Road in that community.
Ricky B. Brewer, Jr., 37 of Overgaard was contacted by deputies in reference to a disorderly subject on Jan. 7 in the 2700 block of State Route 260. He was arrested on charges of misdemeanor assault.
On Jan. 2, deputies were dispatched to the 2600 block of Pinon Drive in Lakeside and Andrea R. Kinney, 35 of that town was arrested on charges of aggravated (felony) domestic violence. That means authorities believe she committed an act of domestic violence and has been convicted of that type of offense at least twice before in the last seven years.
Mark A. Lane, 41 of Show Low was arrested on two felony charges of aggravated assault by choking, and kidnapping on Jan. 04 the 3800 block of White Mountain Road in Show Low.
James Lasater, 37 of Lakeside was arrested on Jan. 3 after deputies responded to a disorderly person call to the 6100 block of B Street in that town. He was also found to have a warrant for failing to comply with a court order.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop along Interstate 40 near the Sun Valley area and arrested Cody R. Mann, 36 of Ganado on a felony and misdemeanor warrants for probation violations on Jan. 6.
A traffic stop was conducted on W. Buffalo Street and Frst Avenue in Holbrook on Jan. 4 Officers arrested Katherine A. McDaniel, 43 from Medicine Lake, state unknown, for reportedly possessing dangerous drugs and paraphernalia.
Nirva M. Mehta, 23 of Scottsdale was cited for criminal speed, driving at least 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit, along State Route 260 near Overgaard on Jan. 7.
On Jan. 1, deputies responded to a disorderly call in the 3300 block of Buckskin Road in Overgaard and arrested George R. Miles, 47 of that town on charges of misdemeanor assault, criminal damage, disorderly conduct and threatening.
Katherine J. Nelson, 37 of Winslow was contacted by deputies on Jan. 6 after deputies responded to a report of a fire in the 1600 block of Old Clear Creed Road in that city. She was arrested on charges of false reporting to law enforcement.
Marita R. Pol, 26 of Laveen was cited for criminal speed along State Route 260 near Overgaard on Jan. 6.
Cameron E. Rose, 22 of Snowflake was stopped in the 8700 block of Concho Highway east of Snowflake for a traffic issue and was found to have warrants out for driving under the influence and driving while having a drug metabolite in his system, DUI-drugs. He was arrested.
Deputies responded to the 5400 block of Bear Run Road in Lakeside on Jan. 1 for a disorderly call and arrested Frank V. Sasone, 43 of Lakeside on charges of disorderly conduct.
Charles L. Spencer, 43 of Overgaard was cited for a criminal license plate violation along State Route 260 and Parkway in Heber on Jan. 2.
Bruce W. Teney, 60 of Show Low was arrested on charges of driving under the influence in the 1700 block of Canyon Place in White Mountain Lake after deputies were called there about a disorderly intoxicated person on Jan. 4.
Thomas Totsoni, 48 of Chinle was stopped along State Route 77 in the Holbrook area on Jan. 7 and found to have an arrest warrant for extreme driving under the influence.
Joshua K. Weedon, 42 of Medicine Lake, state unknown, was arrested on charges of possessing dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia in the area of West Buffalo Street and 1st Avenue in Holbrook on Jan. 4.
This report is based on a press release from the NCSO and does not include persons who are discovered to have outstanding warrants while in jail, inmates from other jurisdictions or inmates booked to serve a sentence. For a current list of inmates, visit navajocountyaz.gov/Departments/Sheriff/Detention-Center/Inmate-Information/Inmate-Housing-Report. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent.
