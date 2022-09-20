HOLBROOK — The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near Holbrook for civil traffic violations Saturday.
Arrested were Amando Madrano, 34, of Mexico, and Luis Manuel Perez-Fabian, 28, of Phoenix, after deputies found approximately 15½ pounds of methamphetamine and nearly 12,000 blue M30 fentanyl pills concealed in the vehicle during a consent search.
Both men were charged with transportation of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of dangerous drugs. The estimated street value for the fentanyl pills and methamphetamine is over $640,000. They are being help on a $200,000 cash only bond.
Burglar caught red-handed in Pinetop
Deputies responded to a residence in the 5300 block of Blueridge Loop in Pinetop, regarding a burglary in progress on Sept. 15.
Nikko Thane Narcisco, 28, of Cibecue, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for burglary in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs, taking the identity of another person, refusing to provide a truthful name when lawfully detained and a valid and confirmed warrant. Narcisco is currently being held on a $5,000 cash-only bond for the new charges and a $1,000 secured bond for the warrant.
Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the reporting party who advised they saw a male subject inside the residence attempting to close a window from the inside. Deputies checked the residence and observed a male subject inside. The deputies gave commands for the subject to remain where he was while the other deputies entered the residence to gain custody. Narcisco was taken into custody without incident.
When asked for his name and information, Narcisco claimed the identity of another individual and attempted to use the information as his own. It was later discovered Narcisco had an active and confirmed warrant for his arrest.
While searching Narcisco, he was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Minor damage was accrued to the residence and all property was recovered.
This report was generated from a media release by Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tori Gorman. Anyone accused of crime is presumed by law to be innocent.
