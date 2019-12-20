NCSO deputies respond to domestic violence call

WHITE MOUNTAIN LAKE — Deputies arrested Brandi Young, 43, of White Mountain Lake, Tuesday, Dec. 17, for child abuse, aggravated assault on a juvenile and disorderly conduct. Sadly, the juvenile was attempting to prevent Young from drinking any more alcohol than she had already consumed. Young became upset and assaulted the juvenile. Young was booked into Navajo County Jail on the above listed criminal charges.
Sheriff David Clouse stated, “This is a tragic call that our deputies had to endure, I am glad our deputies responded to resolve the incident before it was able to escalate.” He added, “During the upcoming holidays, our deputies frequently respond to more alcohol related calls, so please if you are going to drink, drink in moderation so our deputies do not have to visit your home in a negative way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.