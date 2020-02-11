In the spring of 2019, the Arizona Legislature passed a new law banning the use of portable wireless communication devices while driving to include texting, talking, watching or using any other hand-held device while operating a motor vehicle. Since its passing, NCSO deputies are currently stopping violators of this law to warn and educate drivers on the dangers of distracted driving.
Civil citations for violations of this law take effect January 1, 2021. Navajo County Deputies will continue to be out educating the public who are found in violation of this law and provide them with educational material from our new pamphlet.
The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office is asking all drivers to educate themselves on this new law and to please drive safely. “We have investigated serious injury collisions and fatality collisions due to distracted driving. Deputies want you to help us keep the roadways safe by obeying this new law,” Sheriff Clouse said.
