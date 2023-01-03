HOLBROOK — Navajo County is connecting its firefighters, law officers, paramedics and first responders to FirstNet, the only network built with and for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community.
With this technology advancement, the county can equip its first responders with new capabilities and reliable access to critical information while in the field, allowing offices to better serve those who live, work and visit Navajo County, the county reported in a news release.
Built with AT&T, FirstNet is designed to improve interoperable communications across public safety entities nationwide, allowing first responders to communicate with one another easily and quickly during everyday situations, big events or emergencies. This is integral to solving the communications challenges public safety has experienced in the past, according to the county.
Navajo County encompasses different terrains, ranging from dry deserts to snow and ice-covered mountains. With the traditionally rural county currently growing in population rapidly, it is imperative for local first responders to have access to reliable communication technology.
Navajo County is using FirstNet on its FirstNet Ready devices such as smartphones, radios, computers, body cameras, tablets and hotspots for county public safety officials, including emergency (911) call dispatching and government public safety answering points.
The sheriff’s department is also using FirstNet routers in public safety vehicles to be able to communicate between deputies, dispatch and citizens.
“We are impressed with the level of connectivity we receive in our county’s rural areas,” said Lt. Alden Whipple. “We are confident this advanced public safety technology helps create safer, faster and more reliable communication and collaboration throughout the county. We are proud to work with FirstNet to make Navajo County a safer place to live.”
“The change in our communications will greatly improve the communications capabilities between law enforcement and first responders to provide service to the public. This much-needed update will assist in faster response times. I am pleased with this project and look forward to it benefitting the citizens of Navajo County,” said Sheriff David Clouse.
