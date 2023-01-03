HOLBROOK — Navajo County is connecting its firefighters, law officers, paramedics and first responders to FirstNet, the only network built with and for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community.

With this technology advancement, the county can equip its first responders with new capabilities and reliable access to critical information while in the field, allowing offices to better serve those who live, work and visit Navajo County, the county reported in a news release.

