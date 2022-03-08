NCSO K-9 Deputy Kilo sits with the bounty of drugs he discovered during the search of a vehicle resulting in the seizure of approximately 7.5 pounds of Methamphetamine, over 230 suspected Fentanyl pills and 1.6 grams of suspected Heroin.
HOLBROOK — In a press release dated March 4, The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reported that on March 2, at approximately 5:35 p.m., a Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit Deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of North Park Drive in Winslow.
Maiya Janan Khalid (39) of Buckeye, and Jesus Medellin-Lopez (45) of Phoenix, were both arrested and booked into the Navajo County Jail for Transportation of Narcotic Drugs for Sale, Possession of Narcotic Drugs for Sale, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Transportation of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Stolen Firearm and two counts of Misconduct Involving Weapons.
K-9 Kilo was deployed to perform a free air sniff of the vehicle, where he indicated a positive alert. A search of the vehicle resulted in approximately 7.5 pounds of Methamphetamine, over 230 suspected Fentanyl pills and 1.6 grams of suspected Heroin. Several items of drug paraphernalia were also located, along with two firearms.
Khalid and Medellin-Lopez are presumed my law to be innocent.
