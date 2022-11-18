HOLBROOK—The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office released three logs of activity for Oct. 16 though Nov. 5. That agency records arrests alphabetically and noteworthy entries follow.
Oct. 16-22
Jaquarius Bridgers, 22, and Leighton Lyons, 28, both of “Greensboro” and Antonio Jordan, 28, of “Rocky Mount” were stopped on the I-40 in the Holbrook area on Oct. 22. A drug dog alerted to the vehicle and the men were booked into jail for possessing marijuana, transporting it and intending to sell it.
Chad Columbia, 39, of Show Low and Tiffany Thomas, 34, of Lakeside were stopped on SR 77 on Oct. 20 near Snowflake and arrested for possessing dangerous drugs, intending to sell dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia. Columbia was also charged with and DUI/ drug offenses. Thomas was additionally charged with tampering with evidence, and when she was booked, was found to have drugs on her so she was charged with promoting prison contraband.
Rueben Garcia, 18, of Snowflake was arrested on Oct. 16 in the 2700 block of Maryjay Court in Lakeside for criminal damage.
Dawn Lackey, 47, of Sun Valley was stopped on Hopi Drive and Navajo Boulevard in Holbrook on Oct. 20 and arrested for possessing drug paraphernalia.
Santos Montoya, 22, of Winslow was contacted by deputies on Oct. 22 in the 1200 block of Five Mountain Road in Winslow for “a crash.” He was arrested on a warrant for disorderly conduct.
Tomacita Sangster, 33, of Holbrook was arrested in the 7600 block of Pinto Road in Sun Valley for disorderly conduct by fighting.
Eldon Sheen, 41, of Kayenta was stopped on SR 180 near Holbrook and arrested for driving while impaired, extreme DUI (alcohol level over .15) and for having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
Jody Ventura, 54, of Lakeside was arrested for trespassing in the 2900 block of La Paz Way in Lakeside.
Timothy Young, 18, of Overgaard was arrested for trespassing in the 3500 block of Winchester Drive in Overgaard.
Oct. 23-28
Jason Bernard, 49, of Overgaard was arrested for possessing drug paraphernalia after deputies served a search warrant in the 3500 block of Quail Run Road in Overgaard.
Joseph Bower, 33, of Overgaard was contacted regarding a fight in the 2300 block of SR 260 in Overgaard. He was arrested for assault.
Marisol Ceniceros, 31, of Phoenix was stopped along the I-40 near Winslow on Oct. 25. A drug dog alerted to the vehicle and Ceniceros was booked for possessing narcotic drugs, transporting them and intending to sell them.
Lacey Cox, 39, of Snowflake was stopped in Highland Drive and North Hampton in Snowflake on Oct. 24. She was booked for possessing dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and misconduct involving weapons.
Deputies responded for a welfare check on Oct. 26 to the 6600 block of Bandito Way in Show Low and arrested Spencer Isom, 18, of Show Low for disorderly contact by fighting.
Deputies responded to the 7100 block of Hallow Lane in Holbrook on Oct. 28 on a theft call and ultimately arrested Roland Lewis, 38, of Holbrook for domestic violence assault.
Hector Luna, 24, of Snowflake was arrested on a warrant on Oct. 24 after getting pulled over in Taylor.
Deputies responded to Fifth Avenue and Buffalo Street in Holbrook on Oct. 26 regarding an intoxicated subject. Delton Maxson, 23, of Holbrook was booked on a warrant.
Shalayna Moffatt, of Snowflake, was booked on a warrant for drug related charges after deputies contacted her on Oct. 23 in the 9200 block of Morgan Mountain Road in Lakeside.
Terry Moore, 79, of Overgaard was arrested in Heber on Oct. 23 for disorderly conduct and trespassing in the 180 block of SR 260.
Daniel Popham, 34, of Linden was arrested on Oct. 24 in the 7100 block of White Gate Way in Show Low. Deputies were there regarding a domestic violence call and arrested Popham for criminal damage and disorderly conduct by fighting.
Lucia Rodriguez-Corrales, 33, of Phoenix was stopped at milepost 253 on the I-40 near Winslow on Oct. 25. After a drug dog alerted to the vehicle, she was booked for possessing narcotic drugs, transporting them and intending to sell them.
On Oct. 24, Calvin Thomas, 37, of “Venita,” was already in jail and is suspected of assaulting another inmate. He was re-arrested for assault.
A deputy stopped Aaron Whirries, 31, of Show Low on Oct. 23 along Little Morman Lake Road and arrested him on a warrant for assault.
Oct. 31-Nov 5
Deputies contacted Melisha Allison, 32, of Holbrook on Nov. 2 and arrested her on a warrant for giving investment advice without a license.
On Oct. 31, deputies arrived in the 3100 block of Sunset Lane in Lakeside on a domestic violence in progress call and arrested Canaan Daigle, 27, of Lakeside for disorderly conduct by fighting and assault.
Patrick Dulhanty, 28, of Holbrook was arrested in the 3200 block of Cut Throat Circle in Pinetop for reportedly refusing to leave a resident there. Charges include criminal damage and failing to comply with a court order.
On Nov. 5, deputies stopped Ruby Hamilton on SR 260 in Heber and arrested her on a warrant for failing to comply with a court order.
Deputies made contact with Byron Hunt, 41, of Heber on Black Canyon Road and Shelly Avenue in Heber. He was found to possess drug paraphernalia and had warrants out for four counts of failing to comply with a court order and one failure to appear.
On Oct. 31, deputies responded to a “disorderly” in the 3700 block of White Mountain Boulevard in Lakeside and arrested Kernell James, 36, of Lakeside for disorderly conduct by fighting.
Leesa Phillips, 52, of Pinedale was arrested for disorderly conduct on Nov. 5 in the 5400 block of Herd Street in Pinedale.
Angela Young, 67, was arrested on Oct. 31 in the 8200 block of Bogie Loop in White Mountain Lake for disorderly conduct and domestic violence assault.
This report is based on press releases from the NCSO and does not include persons who are discovered to have outstanding warrants while in jail, inmates from other jurisdictions or inmates booked to serve a sentence. For a current list of inmates, visit navajocountyaz.gov/Departments/Sheriff/Detention-Center/Inmate-Information/Inmate-Housing-Report. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.