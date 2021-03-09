HOLBROOK — Chalk two more up for the arguably super hero Navajo County Sheriff’s Office K9 who goes by the name of Zolton.
On March 3 he was instrumental in detecting illegal drugs that allowed deputies to arrest two drug runners and keep more than 102 pounds of meth valued at more than $2 million off of the streets and out of the hands of users.
Efren E. Bencomo, 33, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Jorge Luis Lopez, 24, of San Diego, were arrested hours apart in separate drug busts in which Zolton, through free air exterior sniffs, detected the meth hidden in each of the vehicles being driven by Bencomo and Lopez when stopped on Interstate 40 (that has the nickname of the highway of crime) for traffic violations.
After Zolton detected drugs in Bencomo’s car when he was stopped just before 11 a.m., deputies had probable cause to search it and allegedly found 57.1 pounds of meth in it.
Bencomo was booked into the Navajo County jail in Holbrook on charges of transportation of a dangerous drug, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of a narcotic drug.
Just hours later at 1:53 p.m., Zolton was brought in for a bust near North Park Road and I-40 when the K9 officer again alerted via free air sniff to drugs in the truck driven by Lopez who was also stopped for a relatively minor traffic violation.
Again having probable cause to search the truck because Zolton alerted to the presence of drugs, deputies allegedly found 45.3 pounds of meth hidden in a table in the bed of the truck.
Lopez was booked into the jail in Holbrook on charges of transportation of dangerous drugs, possession of a dangerous drug for sale and possession of a dangerous drug.
A check of the jail roster for Friday, March 12, showed both Lopez and Bencomo still in custody.
