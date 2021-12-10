NCSO
The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reported law enforcement activity for the week beginning Sunday, Nov. 21 through Saturday, Nov. 27. The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
On Nov. 21, Deputies conducted a traffic stop at 1004 Navajo Boulevard in Holbrook. A DUI investigation was initiated and Jordan Jones (30) of Blue Gap, AZ, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Extreme DUI.
On Nov. 22, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 77 and Apache in Holbrook. Justin Mitchell (45) of Perkins Valley, AZ, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Possession of Dangerous Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony Offense.
On Nov.23, Deputies responded to the intersection of Bushman Avenue and North First Avenue in Joseph City for reports of an individual waving a gun around. Marco Dixson Jr. (19) of Joseph City, AZ, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Disorderly Conduct.
On Nov. 26, Deputies were dispatched to the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook for a report of a fight between two inmates. Darrin Martin Crosby (32) of Leupp, AZ, was rebooked and charged with Disorderly Conduct/Fighting.
Heber/Overgaard/Clay Springs/Pinedale
On Nov. 22, Deputies responded to the 2800 block of State Route 260 in Heber for reports of an individual attempting to get into vehicles that did not belong to him. Deputies located the suspect, Stephen Washburn (31) of Heber. Stephen was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, and Burglary.
Snowflake/Taylor/White Mountain Lakes
On Nov. 26, Deputies responded to Silver Creek Drive and White Mountain Lake Road for a single-vehicle collision. After a DUI investigation was conducted, Eric Schuster (37) of Show Low was arrested for DUI-related charges.
No significant activity for Show Low/Linden/Silver Lake Estates
Pinetop/Lakeside/Wagon Wheel
On Nov. 24, Deputies responded to the 2900 block of White Mountain Boulevard for a civil matter. Carlyle Buffalo (37) was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail Annex for a valid warrant and Disorderly Conduct.
On Nov. 26, Deputies responded to the 4400 block of Mohave Drive in Lakeside for a welfare check. Jovany Soto (21) of Lakeside, was arrested for Assault/Domestic Violence and Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence.
On Nov. 26, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 260 near Woodland Road in Pinetop. After a DUI investigation was initiated, Stephanie Fortier (60) of Casa Grande, AZ, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail Annex for DUI-related charges.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects, in any case, is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting.
ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services and would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc.…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community.
Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATVs on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
Show Low PD
- Nov. 22 — Show Low Police arrested Johnny R. Kerley, 35, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant that came with a $500 bond.
— Police arrested Hunter L. Harbison, 31, of Taylor, charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotic drug paraphernalia and on two warrants; one out of the Show Low Justice Court with a $368 bond and the other a no-bond warrant out of the Navajo County Superior Court.
- Nov. 23 — Police arrested Reuben B. Kaye, 43, of Show Low on a Show Low Justice Court warrant that came with a $250 bond.
- Nov. 24 — Police arrested Brittany B. Bessett, 33, and Jarrett R. Holland, 32, both of Lakeside, charged with organized retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested Nathan V. Morse, 33, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence, criminal damage, disorderly conduct-fighting, aggravated assault with a weapon on a police officer, DUI and fleeing from law enforcement.
- Nov. 26 — Police arrested David Martinez, 41, of Buckeye, charged with assault.
— Police arrested Henry Lambert Sr., 66, of Cibecue, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant that came with a $434 bond.
Nov. 27 — Police arrested Jacob T. Hill, 29, of Show Low, charged with threatening and intimidating, assault and disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.