HOLBROOK — A traffic stop on Wednesday collected more than $2.3 million in drugs and resulted in three individuals being arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for numerous drug charges.
At 11:44 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, detectives from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 264, east of Winslow. During the traffic stop, K-9 Zolton, the department's drug-sniffing dog, performed a free-air sniff of the vehicle.
After a positive alert from Zolton, a search of the vehicle revealed over 50 pounds of methamphetamine, more than 58,000 M-30 fentanyl pills, and a firearm. The estimated street value of the drugs surpasses $2.3 million.
Ruben Jose Blanco, 23, Cesar Noe Valdez-Guerrero, 23, and Jose Valentin Zains, 27, all of Phoenix, were arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Transportation of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Transportation of Narcotic Drugs for Sale, Possession of Narcotic Drugs for Sale, Possession of Narcotic Drugs. Blanco was also charged with Possession of a Firearm During a Drug Offense.
Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
