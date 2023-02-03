Zolton NCSO

Zolton is shown with his latest bust.

 Navajo County Sheriff's Office

HOLBROOK — A traffic stop on Wednesday collected more than $2.3 million in drugs and resulted in three individuals being arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for numerous drug charges.

At 11:44 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, detectives from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 264, east of Winslow. During the traffic stop, K-9 Zolton, the department's drug-sniffing dog, performed a free-air sniff of the vehicle.

Reach the reporter at rlynch@wmicentral.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.