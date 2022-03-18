NCSO updates
HOLBROOK—The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office sent out three media releases last week and PIO Tori Gorman reported the following.
New testing device acquired
On February 2022, the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) presented the local law enforcement agencies in Navajo County with a device called an Mx908. This device is a multi-mission handheld spectrometer utilized by elite responders conducting chemical, explosive, priority drug, and HazMat operations around the world.This device will be utilized for identifying the dangerous and narcotic drugs that are seized in our communities.
The testing of the drugs will take minutes here locally, rather than being sent to the Arizona Department of Public Safety lab for results. This allows a safer approach for officers and deputies to test the unknown substance. The sensitivity of this device lets users conduct field analysis of unknown substances and generate actionable intelligence in real-time. Detection of substances at trace levels minimizes exposure while allowing the user to rapidly assess threat levels, establish probable cause, and prioritize investigatory resources accordingly.
This device will also allow prosecutors to immediately file criminal charges and not have the delays caused by waiting for crime laboratory analysis.
Burglary suspect wielded knife at school
On March 2, 2022, a Navajo County Sheriff’s Deputy, who is assigned to patrol the Navajo and Hopi Reservations, was requested to assist Navajo Nation Police Department with a burglary that occurred at the Rocky Ridge Market in Kykotsmovi Village, in Navajo Nation Jurisdiction. Leslie Cody Goy (23) of Kykotsmovi Village, was taken into custody by the Navajo Nation Police Department.
While en-route to the call, the Deputy was advised the subject was armed with a knife and was now at the Rocky Ridge Boarding School. The suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. During the investigation, the Deputy located shoe prints and followed them to a nearby residence. They contacted Leslie, who matched the description of the burglary and weapons offense at the school. The investigation led to a search of the home which revealed the stolen property.
“This incident goes to show our commitment to serving all of our communities in and around Navajo County. I am proud of the hard work our Deputies do, and as always we value the partnership with Navajo Nation Police Department and Hopi Law Enforcement.” Stated Sheriff David M. Clouse.
Florida burglary, kidnapping suspect arrested
On March 10, Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brian Andre Hubbard (19) of Phoenix, in connection to an armed robbery and kidnapping investigation out of Saint Johns County Florida.
Navajo County Sheriff’s Office received a request for assistance from the Phoenix Police Department, Robbery Division who was assisting Saint Johns County Sheriffs. The suspect was believed to be in the Holbrook area.
Shortly after receiving the information, NCSO Patrol and MCAT Detectives began to investigate and canvass the Holbrook area. Brian Hubbard was located operating a vehicle in the City of Holbrook. NCSO Patrol, MCAT and Holbrook Police Department conducted a traffic stop and detained Hubbard for questioning. Detectives from Saint Johns County Florida arrived in Holbrook and furthered their investigation.
Hubbard was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Burglary in the 1st Degree and Kidnapping. He is awaiting extradition back to Florida at this time.
Calls for service
The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office. The following information is from calls for service from Sunday, February 27, 2022, through Saturday, March 5, 2022.
On February 27, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 77 at milepost 378. A DUI investigation was conducted and Shane Royce Jensen (23) of Leupp, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Aggravated DUI.
Heber/Overgaard/Clay Springs/Pinedale: On February 27, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 260 at milepost 305. A DUI investigation was conducted and Xavier Martinez (18) of Garden City, KS, was arrested for DUI-related charges.
Snowflake/Taylor/White Mountain Lakes: No significant activity.
Show Low/Linden/Silver Lake Estates: No significant activity.
Pinetop/Lakeside/Wagon Wheel: On March 3, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 260 and Lockwood Drive in Lakeside. A DUI investigation was completed and Colten Ray Hood (27) of Concho was arrested for DUI-related charges.
On March 5, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 260 at Bucksprings Road in Pinetop. After a DUI investigation was completed, Marcie Ilene George (34) of Whiteriver, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for a valid and active arrest warrant and DUI-related charges.
Sheriff’s advisories
Any information the public has in reference to suspects, in any case, is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting.
ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s Director for your community.
Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATVs on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
