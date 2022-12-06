HOLBROOK—The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reported its activity for Nov. 20-26. That office tracks its activity by an alphabetical listing of the arrestees.
Madeline Benavidez, 32, of Belen, New Mexico, was cited for criminal speeding, exceeding the posted limit by 20 mph, in the 1900 block of SR 260 in Heber on Nov. 23.
James L. Brown, 53, of Snowflake was cited for criminal damage in the 5200 block of Tina Road, east of Snowflake on Nov 25.
Angela Brumley, 52, was cited on Nov. 26 for driving on a suspended license at milepost 7 on SR 377.
Emmanuel Catron, 47, of Holbrook was contacted by deputies in the 100 block of Mission Lane in that city and arrested on a warrant for theft.
Justin W. Chatterson, 53, of Snowflake was stopped near El Dorado Road and Concho Highway east of Snowflake on Nov. 20 and cited for criminal speed and driving on a suspended license.
Anthony Curell, 35, of was stopped on SR 260 milepost 307 on Nov. 23 and arrested for driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs or both.
Daniel Flick, 45, of Show Low was contacted on Nov. 21 reference a disorderly person in the 7000 block of North Fir Drive in Linden and arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal damage.
Pedro Espinoza Franco, 57, of Phoenix was cited on Nov. 23 for criminally speeding at milepost 310 and SR 260.
Milton Joe, 30, was arrested in Holbrook for shoplifting in the 1800 block of SR 77.
Jon Kvasnica, 64, of Overgaard was contacted by deputies in the 2200 block of Old Crooks Trail reference a domestic violence call on Nov. 20. He was arrested for disorderly conduct by fighting and preventing the use of a telephone in an emergency.
On Nov. 20, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Bourdon Ranch Road in White Mountain Lake for a “delayed domestic violence” call. Daniel Morris, 29, of Eagar was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal damage allegedly committed on Nov. 15.
Kendra Morris, 35, of Indian Wells was stopped on Nov. 25 on Navajo Blvd. and Hutchinson Road in the Holbrook area. She was arrested for possessing dangerous drugs and two counts of failing to comply with a court order.
Susana Rangel, 27, of Laveen was cited on Nov. 26 for criminal speeding at milepost 308 near Heber.
On Nov 24, David Riley, 19, of Phoenix was also cited for criminal speeding in SR 260 at milepost 319.
Manuel Silva, 41, of Phoenix was arrested on Nov. 24 in the 1800 block of Rim View Lane in Heber for disorderly conduct by fighting.
On Nov. 26, deputies responded to a report of a burglary in the 4500 block of Main St. in Joseph City. Richard Solomon was arrested for third degree burglary, unlawful entry.
Sergio Vidal Soto, 22, of Lakeside was arrested on Nov. 25 in the 1400 block of Andelyn Lane in Lakeside for domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct and criminal damage.
On Nov. 22, deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Petersen Road in Lakeside regarding a fight. Brandon Woody, 33, of Lakeside was arrested for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct.
On Nov. 24 in the 7600 block of Pinto Road in Sun Valley, Cody Yellowhair, 29, of that community was arrested for disorderly conduct by noise.
This report is based on press releases from the NCSO and does not include persons who are discovered to have outstanding warrants while in jail, inmates from other jurisdictions or inmates booked to serve a sentence. For a current list of inmates, visit navajocountyaz.gov/Departments/Sheriff/Detention-Center/Inmate-Information/Inmate-Housing-Report. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent.
