For Nov. 13-19
Reynaldo C. Alejandro, 18, of Oxnard, California, was pulled over on Nov. 19 near Sun Valley along the I-40 and deputies found undocumented citizens in the vehicle. He was charged with assisting a human smuggling operation.
Richard S. Finley-Farley of Snowflake was charged with criminal speeding for reportedly traveling at least 20 miles over the posted speed limit on the Concho Highway at milepost 3.
David Y. Griffin-Galvan, 24, of Holbrook was pulled over on Hopi Drive in Holbrook on Nov. 18. He was arrested for having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, carrying a deadly weapon that he did not admit to having and false reporting to police.
Jon L. Grisolano, 44, of Overgaard was contacted in reference to a disorderly male. He was booked on Nov. 13 on charges of disorderly conduct and failing to comply with a court order.
Christopher S. Harris, 30, of Winslow was contacted by deputies regarding a disorderly male in the 3400 block of Wellfield Road in Winslow on Nov. 14. He was arrested for disorderly conduct.
In another arrest for assisting in human smuggling, on Nov. 18 Hermalindo Hernandez Perez, 28, of Phoenix was booked after a traffic stop on the I-10 and milepost 279 near Joseph City and undocumented people were reportedly found in the vehicle.
Denise Jones, 47, of Winslow was pulled over on Nov. 13 on SR 187 near Winslow. She was booked on a warrant for failure to appear.
Britany Kennedy, 37, of Holbrook was pulled over on Nov. 18 and reportedly possessed dangerous drugs, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. She was booked on those charges.
On Nov, 19, deputies responded to the 8500 block of Javelina Drive in Silver Lake Estates and contacted Jackie Kent, 56, of Show Low reference a check welfare call. She was booked on a warrant.
Also on Nov. 19, deputies responded to a stolen vehicle call from the Overgaard area. The vehicle was found in the 900 block of Papermill Road in Taylor and deputies arrested Jackson Kitilla, 33, of Taylor for unlawful means of transportation.
Jeremy Malsa, 38, of Overgaard was pulled over near the intersection of SR 260 and SR 77 on Nov. 19. He is suspected of driving while impaired by alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both.
On Nov. 16, constables who were in the 2000 block of Mallory Drive in White Mountain Lake apparently called deputies for assistance. Troy McElroy, 51, of that community was arrested on three charges of failure to appear and one charge of failure to comply with court orders.
On Nov. 19, Nicole B. Thorne, 27, of Mesa was cited of criminal speeding (traveling 20 mph more than the posted speed limit) along SR 260 near milepost 306 in Heber.
Michael Todd, 46, of Snowflake was served a search warrant by deputies in the Snowflake area on Nov. 15. He was arrested for possessing dangerous drugs for sale and drug paraphernalia.
This report is based on press releases from the NCSO and does not include persons who are discovered to have outstanding warrants while in jail, inmates from other jurisdictions or inmates booked to serve a sentence. For a current list of inmates, visit navajocountyaz.gov/Departments/Sheriff/Detention-Center/Inmate-Information/Inmate-Housing-Report. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent.
