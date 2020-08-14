LAKESIDE — Navopache Electric Cooperative disconnection for non-payment process, with certain modifications, will resume on Monday, August 17.
NEC has been reaching out to past due members to set up payment plans, and/or direct them to assistance agencies, through various methods, including social media posts, automated calls, and in-person phone calls.
NEC urges members who may be past due to contact them if they haven’t already done so. The cooperative’s “Member Care” staff is available to help with customized payment plans to best meet a member’s ability to catch up on any past due electric bills.
The “Member Care” staff can be reached at 928-368-5118 or toll free at 1-800-543-6324.
For those Members who have established an agreed-upon payment plan to catch up on delinquent bills, as long as the terms of the plan continue to be met, they will not be affected by the resumption of disconnection for non-payment.
