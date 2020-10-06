WHITERIVER (Chinatown, One Step Beyond) - Navopache Electric Cooperative is planning to perform routine and preventative maintenance on Thursday, October 8, 2020. This may cause intermittent outages that will be affecting the Chinatown and One Step Beyond areas of Whiteriver.
The October 8th maintenance is expected to begin at 9:00 a.m. AZ and last throughout the day.
Although we expect any outages to be intermittent and short in time, please make sure that
you plan ahead for any potential outage by following normal emergency preparedness procedures. For example – if you require oxygen or other life saving measures during that time please make sure you have a backup battery or other contingencies put in place, open your
refrigerator as little as possible, have fuel for any generators, etc. You can find more emergency preparedness tips from the Arizona Emergency Information Network on their Facebook page, twitter, or at ein.az.gov.
FOR THE SAFETY OF OUR CREWS we request that you make sure your generator has been installed/inspected by a qualified electrician. Generators that are installed incorrectly can back feed into our lines even if they are de-energized and could potentially cause serious injury or prove fatal to our crew members.
If you have any questions or concerns regarding the October 8th outage, please reach out to us at 928-368-5118 or 800-543-6324.
