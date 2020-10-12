HEBER/OVERGAARD — Navopache Electric Cooperative is planning to perform routine and preventative maintenance on Wed., Oct. 14 in the areas of Airpark and Pineland Acres in Heber/Overgaard. This may cause intermittent power outages beginning at 9 a.m. and throughout the morning. If you have questions or concerns regarding this event, please contact NEC at 928-368-5118 or 1-800-543-6324.
alert
NEC to perform maintenance Wed. morning in Heber/Overgaard
Laura Singleton
Laura Singleton is a reporter for the White Mountain Independent, covering Show Low city government, business and education.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Submit a news story
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Two murdered in Whiteriver, suspect in custody
- Apache County couple lose big in land dispute
- School bus driver arrested for DUI and shoplifting
- Ries admits violating probation
- Coming out of retirement
- Defense motions in manhunt-shooter case ruled on
- FBI helps execute arrest warrants
- Fires rage across the area
- Tails of Love come in all shapes, sizes
- Movie production team scouts locations
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Rawlings case delayed for unusual appeal (30)
- Politicians take opposite sides to legal pot (7)
- Are we nearing civil war? (4)
- Un-united States (4)
- Will I be looted? (4)
- Timber Mesa looks to voters for $18M bond authorization (4)
- "NO on Prop 428" explains opposition to Timber Mesa bond (3)
- Whiteriver woman assaulted, shot, killed (3)
- Porter gets probation (3)
- Two groups sue to extend voter registration deadline to Oct. 27 (3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.