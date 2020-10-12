Notice from NEC

HEBER/OVERGAARD — Navopache Electric Cooperative is planning to perform routine and preventative maintenance on Wed., Oct. 14 in the areas of Airpark and Pineland Acres in Heber/Overgaard. This may cause intermittent power outages beginning at 9 a.m. and throughout the morning. If you have questions or concerns regarding this event, please contact NEC at 928-368-5118 or 1-800-543-6324.

